Diginex Limited (DGNX) is trading within an intraday range of $0.46–$0.48 in early European trading at 10:19am UTC on 8 April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Several company-specific developments have weighed on the share price in recent sessions. On 31 March 2026, Diginex announced a board-approved strategy to integrate its four operating entities – Diginex, Plan A, Matter, and The Remedy Project – into a single ESG and sustainability platform, with the plan forming the basis for its operating budget for the fiscal year beginning 1 April 2026 (Investing.com, 31 March 2026). Separately, the company scheduled an Extraordinary General Meeting for 13 April 2026 to seek shareholder approval for an 8-for-1 share consolidation, reversing a 1-for-8 bonus split from September 2025, after receiving a Nasdaq notification requiring the stock to regain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share within 180 days to avoid potential delisting (GlobeNewswire, 27 March 2026). On 2 April 2026, Diginex also announced the appointment of a Chief Operating Officer and Chief Administrative Officer as part of the broader unification effort (TradingView, 2 April 2026).

Diginex stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 8 April 2026, third-party Diginex stock predictions remain limited, as no formal sell-side broker price targets with stated upside figures are currently on record. The estimates below are drawn from algorithmic services and market-data platforms and are ordered from the most conservative to the most constructive near-term view.

MarketBeat (analyst consensus and short interest)

MarketBeat records a single active analyst rating for DGNX, a sell, with no stated price target as of 1 April 2026. The platform notes that short interest rose 49.0% in the reporting period to 3,004,944 shares, representing approximately 1.6% of shares outstanding, amid a continued decline in the share price from prior-year levels (MarketBeat, 1 April 2026).

CoinCodex (2026 model range)

CoinCodex projects Diginex will trade within a 2026 channel of $0.49–$0.52, with an end-of-year estimate of $0.52, representing a 4.89% move from the current reference price of $0.49. The model draws on technical indicators including moving averages and a Fear & Greed Index reading of 39 (Fear), with 18 of 22 indicators signalling bearish sentiment as of the capture date (CoinCodex, 8 April 2026).

Investing.com (52-week range context)

Investing.com records DGNX's 52-week range at $0.38–$39.85, placing the current price near the lower bound of that range as of 8 April 2026. No consensus price target or aggregated analyst buy/hold/sell breakdown is listed for the stock on the platform at this time (Investing.com, 8 April 2026).

StockScan (algorithmic 12-month target)

StockScan places a 12-month algorithmic DRO stock forecast of $0.62, implying upside of approximately 26% from a reference level near $0.49, based on its quantitative modelling framework as updated in late March 2026. The service does not assign a formal analyst rating alongside this figure (StockScan, 26 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these Diginex stock predictions, the 2026 range is narrow and conservative, with algorithmic end-of-year targets clustered between $0.52 and $0.62, while the only formal analyst rating on record remains a sell and no broker price target with stated upside is currently published.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

DGNX stock price: Technical overview

The DGNX stock price trades near $0.47 in early European trading at 10:19am UTC on 8 April 2026, sitting within the session intraday range of $0.46–$0.48 and below every major moving average on the daily chart, according to TradingView data. The 20/50/100/200-day simple moving averages stand at approximately $0.53 / $0.69 / $4.12 / $7.70, each registering a sell signal, while the Hull moving average (9) at $0.50 similarly points lower, indicating that the price trades beneath its near-term trend line as well.

Momentum indicators reflect a mixed-but-weak picture. The 14-day relative strength index reads 32.6, sitting in lower-neutral territory and approaching the conventionally oversold threshold below 30, while the average directional index at 40.4 indicates that an established trend is in force, per TradingView. The moving average convergence/divergence (12, 26) level of -0.12 carries a buy signal, offering a counterpoint to the broader sell-weighted oscillator picture, though momentum (10) at -0.07 registers a sell signal.

On the classic pivot framework, the pivot point sits at $0.51, representing the initial reference above the current price; a daily close through this level would bring the R1 level at $0.63 into view. To the downside, S1 at $0.35 represents the next pivot reference below the current intraday range (TradingView, 8 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Diginex (DGNX): Capital.com analyst view

Diginex's price performance in 2026 has been shaped by a series of corporate developments – including a $40m reseller alliance with Resulticks, the integration of four operating units into a single ESG platform, and leadership changes – which have generated periods of elevated volatility. These announcements could be interpreted as signals of strategic momentum. However, the stock has declined sharply, trading approximately 87% lower year to date as of early April 2026, reflecting market concerns around execution risk and the pace of revenue realisation.

A pending 8-for-1 share consolidation, scheduled for shareholder vote on 13 April 2026, is directly linked to a Nasdaq minimum bid price notification. While such a consolidation mechanically lifts the per-share price, it does not alter the company's underlying market capitalisation, and outcomes following reverse splits can vary widely depending on business fundamentals. The broader ESG and sustainability technology sector continues to attract institutional interest, which could provide a constructive backdrop for Diginex's platform ambitions, though limited sell-side coverage, elevated short interest, and a single analyst sell rating highlight the uncertainty that still surrounds the stock's near-term outlook.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Summary – Diginex 2026

As of 10:19am UTC on 8 April 2026, DGNX trades within an intraday range of $0.46–$0.48, near the lower bound of its 52-week range of $0.38–$39.85.

TradingView indicators are predominantly bearish, with the price trading below all major simple moving averages and the 14-day relative strength index at 32.6, approaching oversold territory.

Key price drivers include the pending 8-for-1 share consolidation vote on 13 April 2026, linked to a Nasdaq minimum bid price compliance notification requiring a $1 per-share floor.

Diginex's strategic pivot to integrate four business units into a single ESG platform represents a potential long-term catalyst, though execution risk and timeline uncertainty remain important considerations.

Recent leadership appointments, including a chief operating officer and chief administrative officer, signal organisational build-out, though the market response has so far remained cautious.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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