Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is trading around $165.67 as of the afternoon session at 3pm UTC on 2 April 2026, within an intraday range of $164.46–$178.30. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Pressure on COIN reflects a confluence of factors. Bitcoin entered April 2026 trading near $66,500 after its worst Q1 performance since 2018, falling approximately 22–24% over the quarter and weighing on crypto-linked equities more broadly (Blockchair, 1 April 2026). Coinbase's own EPS consensus estimates for full-year 2026 and 2027 have been cut by 41% and 33% respectively over the past 30 days amid ongoing volume weakness, following Q1 2026 guidance that came in 27% below Wall Street expectations at the midpoint (Zacks, 26 February 2026). On the company side, Coinbase expanded US stock and ETF trading to all US users in late February 2026 as part of its push to become an 'everything exchange'. However, analysts note that this strategic pivot has yet to offset near-term earnings headwinds (eMarketer, 27 February 2026).

Coinbase stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 2 April 2026, third-party Coinbase stock predictions reflect a wide range of views on the company's near-term earnings trajectory, crypto trading volume recovery, and platform diversification. The following targets are drawn from institutional research published between 20 March and 2 April 2026 and are not investment recommendations.

Barclays (Equal Weight, target cut)

Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish cut his COIN stock forecast to $148 from $258, maintaining an Equal Weight rating, citing a narrower path to profitability as the primary rationale. The revision reflects concerns that weaker crypto trading volumes and elevated operating costs could suppress near-term earnings recovery (AInvest, 2 April 2026).

Baird (Neutral, target cut)

Baird adjusted its price target to $200 from $215 while maintaining a Neutral rating. The change followed a reassessment of Coinbase's near-term subscription and transaction revenue outlook amid subdued crypto market conditions (MarketScreener, 1 April 2026).

Goldman Sachs (Buy, target trimmed)

Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro trimmed his 12-month price target to $235 from $270, while reiterating a Buy rating, implying roughly 30% upside from COIN's level at the time of the note. The firm cited the stabilisation of crypto market conditions, continued USDC adoption growth, and sustained momentum from Deribit's institutional derivatives franchise as the key conditions underpinning the target (Yahoo Finance, 26 March 2026).

Bernstein (Outperform, target trimmed)

Bernstein lowered its price target to $330 from $440, maintaining an Outperform rating, with the revision driven primarily by a valuation reset following COIN's steep decline from its 2025 highs. The firm projects 23% earnings-per-share growth for Coinbase in 2026, underpinned by stablecoin expansion, derivatives, and prediction markets (Investing.com, 30 March 2026).

Rothschild & Co Redburn (Buy, target raised then trimmed)

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target to $281 from $277, maintaining a Buy rating, before revising it to $254 from $281 on 2 April 2026 amid the broader market sell-off triggered by the Trump administration's sweeping tariff announcement. Across both notes, the firm retained its Buy stance, with the longer-term thesis anchored in Coinbase's revenue diversification away from retail trading fees (MarketScreener, 20 March 2026).

Across these sources, Coinbase stock predictions range from $148 (Barclays, Equal Weight) to $330 (Bernstein, Outperform), with the Buy-rated houses (Goldman Sachs at $235, Rothschild & Co Redburn at $254) clustering in the mid-range. Common themes include the pace of crypto volume normalisation, stablecoin-driven revenue diversification, and macro-driven risk appetite.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

COIN stock price: Technical overview

The Coinbase stock price trades at $165.67 as of 3pm UTC on 2 April 2026, sitting beneath every major moving average on the daily chart. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs at roughly $188 / $184 / $221 / $280 all point lower relative to the current price, with no constructive alignment present across the cluster, according to TradingView data.

Momentum indicators remain weak. The 14-day RSI registers 39.02, in lower-neutral territory and not yet at oversold extremes, while the MACD (12, 26) reads -6.23, which TradingView classifies as a sell signal consistent with broader downside pressure across oscillators. The ADX (14) at 21.54 sits below the 25 threshold, suggesting the prevailing trend lacks strong directional conviction at this stage.

On the upside, the classic pivot point at $182.19 represents the nearest overhead reference; a daily close above that level would bring the R1 pivot at $205.92 into view. On the downside, the classic S1 at $150.88 is the next notable reference below the intraday low of $164.46, with S2 at $127.15 as the broader support level beyond that, according to TradingView pivot data (TradingView, 2 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Coinbase share price history (2024–2026)

Coinbase’s stock price opened April 2024 trading above $250, buoyed by broader crypto market optimism ahead of the Bitcoin halving. Shares drifted lower through the summer, touching a two-year low of around $146 in early September 2024 before recovering steadily into year-end and closing 2024 at $247.44.

2025 brought a strong start, with COIN reaching a two-year intraday high of $444.75 in mid-July, driven by a broad crypto rally and Coinbase's inclusion in the S&P 500 index. That peak proved difficult to sustain. The stock pulled back sharply through the autumn, and a disappointing Q4 earnings report in February 2026 sent shares as low as $134.40 on an intraday basis on 12 February 2026, marking the stock's lowest close in over a year.

A brief recovery followed, lifting COIN back towards $210 by mid-March 2026, but the rebound lost momentum as broader risk appetite deteriorated. COIN closed at $166.05 on 2 April 2026 – approximately 33% down year to date from its 2 January 2026 open of $232.15, and roughly 2% lower year on year from its 2 April 2025 close of $169.80.