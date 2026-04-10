BYD Company Stock Forecast | Record Revenue, Profit Decline

BYD Company Limited (1211) is trading at $104.55 HKD as of 2:55pm UTC on 8 April 2026, within an intraday range of $102.75–$106.35 HKD. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around the stock reflects several competing forces. BYD reported a 19% decline in annual net profit for 2025, its first yearly drop since 2021, amid an aggressive domestic price war in China and intensified competition. Annual revenue reached a record 804 billion CNY ($116 billion USD), surpassing Tesla's (CNBC, 27 March 2026). The broader Hang Seng Index (HSI) closed at approximately 25,772.6 on 8 April 2026, providing market-level context for the stock's intraday positioning (Yahoo Finance, 8 April 2026). BYD's stated overseas sales target of 1.5 million units for 2026 and its ongoing European market push remain in focus, after Forbes noted the company's continued international expansion despite pressure on profit margins (Forbes, 7 April 2026).

BYD Company stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 8 April 2026, third-party BYD Company stock predictions span $105 HKD to $174 HKD, with most Buy-rated brokers clustering between $127 HKD and $137 HKD. This range suggests that coverage reflects near-term earnings pressure alongside longer-dated recovery assumptions tied to overseas expansion and new product launches.

Jefferies (broker note – Buy upgrade)

Jefferies raises its rating on BYD H-shares to Buy and lifts its 12-month 1211 stock forecast to $105 HKD, identifying what the broker characterises as an improving setup as near-term headwinds ease (Intellectia, 11 February 2026).

Nomura (broker note – Buy)

Nomura adjusts its A-share target to 123 yuan from 133 yuan, with the equivalent H-share target revised to $127 HKD from $132 HKD, while maintaining a Buy rating. The broker reduces its fiscal 2026 shipment and revenue forecasts by 13% and 9% respectively, citing intensified domestic price competition, while flagging the Blade Battery 2.0 rollout and continued overseas volume growth as factors that could support a re-rating (MarketScreener, 6 April 2026).

Daiwa (broker note – Buy, revised target)

Daiwa trims its BYD H-share 12-month target to $130 HKD from $132 HKD, reiterating a Buy rating, after lowering earnings estimates to account for weaker-than-expected Q1 2026 domestic wholesale volumes. The broker notes that international deliveries are tracking ahead of internal projections, which it views as a partial offset to the domestic shortfall (AASTOCKS, 31 March 2026).

Citigroup (broker note – Buy)

Citigroup reiterates a Buy rating with the highest 12-month target among named brokers at $174 HKD. The bank points to stabilising dealer inventory levels and projected combined domestic and export volumes of 220,000–250,000 units per month from March 2026 onward, with new fast-charge model launches in Europe cited as incremental demand drivers (Futunn News, 17 March 2026).

Across these broker BYD Company stock predictions, all carry Buy-equivalent ratings on BYD H-shares, with 12-month targets ranging from $105 HKD to $174 HKD. Target cuts from Nomura and Daiwa reflect shared caution on near-term domestic volumes, while the common thread supporting ratings remains overseas expansion and the Blade Battery 2.0 product cycle.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

1211 stock price: Technical overview

The 1211 stock price trades at $104.55 HKD as of 2:55pm UTC on 8 April 2026, sitting within the session range of $102.75–$106.35 HKD. The price holds above a broad moving-average cluster, with the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs positioned at approximately $103 / $99 / $98 / $106 HKD. The 200-day SMA at $106.1 HKD sits marginally above the current price, representing the nearest overhead moving-average reference. The 20-over-50 alignment is intact across both the simple and exponential moving-average families, and TradingView's moving-average summary reads broadly Buy across all tenors from the 10-day through to the 200-day.

Momentum indicators present a more mixed picture. The 14-day relative strength index sits at 59.4, an upper-neutral reading consistent with moderately positive momentum rather than an overbought signal, while the average directional index at 17.0 points to a trend that lacks strong directional conviction at this stage, per TradingView data.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $113.1 HKD is the nearest reference above the current price; a daily close through this level could bring the R2 area near $120.3 HKD into view. To the downside, the classic pivot (P) at $101.7 HKD represents initial support, with the 100-day SMA near $98.2 HKD and the 200-day SMA near $99.1 HKD forming a broader moving-average support zone below. A sustained move under that band could expose a deeper pullback towards S1 near $94.5 HKD (TradingView, 8 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

BYD Company (1211): Capital.com analyst view

BYD Company's H-share performance in early 2026 reflects a stock navigating competing forces. Record annual revenue of 804 billion CNY for fiscal 2025 and a stated overseas sales target of 1.5 million units for 2026 point to the scale of the company's growth ambitions, while the first annual net profit decline since 2021 – driven by an intensifying domestic price war in China's new energy vehicle market – illustrates the margin pressures affecting the earnings outlook. New product developments, including the Blade Battery 2.0 rollout and autonomous driving integration, represent potential demand catalysts, though their commercial impact remains subject to adoption timelines and competitive responses from domestic rivals.

On the macro side, BYD's expanding European footprint may offer revenue diversification, yet it also exposes the company to evolving trade policy risk and regulatory scrutiny in key overseas markets. Broader Hong Kong equity sentiment and currency considerations add a further layer of variability to H-share pricing that operates independently of BYD's operational results.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Summary – BYD Company 2026

As of 2:55pm UTC on 8 April 2026, BYD Company H-shares (1211) were trading at $104.55 HKD, within an intraday range of $102.75–$106.35 HKD.

TradingView's moving-average summary reads broadly Buy across all tenors, while the 14-day relative strength index at 59.4 reflects an upper-neutral momentum reading. The average directional index at 17.0 indicates a trend lacking strong directional conviction.

Key price drivers include BYD's first annual profit decline since 2021, record fiscal 2025 revenue of 804 billion CNY, the Blade Battery 2.0 product launch, and overseas expansion targets of 1.5 million units for 2026.

Recent news centres on BYD's European sales momentum, domestic price war pressures, and concerns around US–China tariff escalation affecting Hong Kong-listed EV stocks in early April 2026.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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