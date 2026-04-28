BioNTech (BNTX) is trading around $91.05 in early European trading at 11:05am UTC on 9 April 2026, within an intraday range of $89.58–$92.35. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Key pressure on BNTX since early March has centred on three developments: co-founders Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci announced plans to depart by the end of 2026 to establish a new mRNA-focused venture, a move that contributed to an approximately 18% single-session decline on 10 March 2026 (Reuters, 10 March 2026); full-year 2026 revenue guidance of €2.0–€2.3 billion came in below analyst consensus of approximately €2.75 billion (Seeking Alpha, 10 March 2026); and the Trump administration's preparation of tariffs of up to 100% on certain imported pharmaceuticals has introduced broader sector uncertainty (CNBC, 2 April 2026). The company's 2026 Annual General Meeting, convened for 15 May 2026, includes agenda items covering retention of the full €6.9 billion 2025 profit and a proposed expansion of the Supervisory Board from six to eight members, offering a near-term corporate governance focal point (BioNTech IR, 1 April 2026).

BioNTech stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 9 April 2026, third-party BioNTech stock predictions span a wide range, reflecting divided views on the company's leadership transition, near-term revenue outlook, and the depth of its oncology pipeline. The following briefs cover individual broker actions and consensus aggregations captured within that window.

Truist Financial (Strong Buy upgrade)

Truist Financial upgrades BNTX to Strong Buy from Buy, without publishing a revised numerical price target at that time. The upgrade follows the stock's decline towards the low-$80s in the aftermath of the co-founder departure announcement, with the firm citing the resulting valuation dislocation relative to BioNTech's pipeline depth and €16.7 billion cash reserve as the basis for the change in stance (MarketBeat, 26 March 2026).

H.C. Wainwright (Buy, target trimmed)

H.C. Wainwright lowered its 12-month BNTX stock forecast to $130 from $140, maintaining a Buy rating. The firm cites initial Phase 2 data from the BNT326 programme, while the target reduction reflects an updated risk-adjusted view of the trial timeline (Investing.com, 30 March 2026).

Public.com (consensus snapshot)

Public.com aggregates ratings from 13 analysts covering BNTX, reporting a consensus Buy rating and a 12-month average price target of $133.38. The platform notes that the constructive consensus rests on BioNTech's oncology pipeline, particularly BNT326 efficacy data in EGFR-positive non-small cell lung cancer, alongside the company's strong liquidity position of approximately €16.7 billion in cash and equivalents (Public.com, 7 April 2026).

Yahoo Finance (live consensus)

Yahoo Finance reports a 12-month average analyst price target of $131.52 for BNTX, within a range of $76.58 on the low end to a high-end estimate well above current trading levels. The wide dispersion between floor and ceiling targets reflects divergent analyst assessments of pipeline execution risk and the pace at which successor leadership can maintain BioNTech's clinical development momentum (Yahoo Finance, 9 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, consensus BioNTech stock predictions converge in the $131–$134 range; the common threads are revised-down near-term revenue expectations set against broadly retained confidence in pipeline assets and balance sheet resilience.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BNTX stock price: Technical overview

The BNTX stock price trades at $91.05 as of 11:05am UTC on 9 April 2026, sitting just above the classic pivot at $92.83 on an intraday basis, with the short-term moving average cluster offering a mixed picture. The 20-day SMA at $89.55 and the 10-day SMA at $88.96 both register buy signals on TradingView, while the 30-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at approximately $94, $100, $100 and $103 all sit above the last price and carry sell signals, indicating that the price is trading beneath its medium- and longer-term averages.

The 14-day RSI stands at 48.25, a broadly neutral reading that does not indicate strong momentum in either direction. The Hull moving average (9) at $91.99 registers a buy signal, and sits marginally above the last price, while the volume-weighted moving average (20) at $89.90 also shows a buy signal and sits below current levels.

On the topside, the classic R1 at $106.15 is the nearest meaningful resistance reference above; a daily close through that level would put R2 at $123.41 in view. To the downside, the classic pivot at $92.83 represents initial support, followed by the S1 level at $75.57. Losing the 100-day SMA shelf near $100.27 on any recovery attempt would reaffirm the broader bearish moving average structure (TradingView, 9 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

BioNTech share price history (2024–2026)

BNTX’s stock price spent much of mid-2024 in the $78–$92 range, touching a period low close of $78.05 on 5 August 2024 amid a broader market sell-off. The stock then recovered steadily, closing out 2024 at $111.79 – a gain of roughly 43% from that August trough.

Momentum carried into early 2025, with BNTX reaching a two-year high close of $124.55 on 8 January 2025. The stock held above $120 for much of January and February before pulling back. A sharp intraday spike to $127.05 on 3 June 2025 briefly extended the highs, though BNTX opened the following session at $95.83, a gap that underscored the volatility around that period. A second surge to $119.05 in early September 2025 faded quickly, and the stock closed 2025 at $95.35, down approximately 14.7% on the year.

2026 started quietly near $97, before a January rally pushed BNTX to an intraday high of $119.01 on 30 January. That proved short-lived. The announcement in March 2026 that co-founders Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci planned to depart triggered an intraday low of $79.58 on 10 March, the steepest single-session drop in the dataset. The stock has since partially recovered, trading at $91.05 on 9 April 2026 – approximately 6.2% down year to date and 2.9% lower year on year.