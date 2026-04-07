Exclusive UK events

Welcome to our exclusive events hub – reserved solely for our premium tier traders. Explore our upcoming, curated experiences, crafted especially for you. Here you can register your interest in future events and be inspired by what’s come before.

Upcoming events

We select events and create experiences to delight our premium clients. From world-class hospitality at elite sport and sold out concerts, to private functions and expert-led seminars, our curated offering is reserved exclusively for our most valued clients.


Choose from the following experiences :

The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final 1

Enjoy our exclusive Wembley hospitality box as two sides go head to head in Semi Final 1.
Register here

The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final 2

Enjoy our exclusive Wembley hospitality box as two sides go head to head in Semi Final 2.
Register here

The Emirates FA CUP Final 2026

Enjoy VIP Wembley hospitality as two sides battle it out for FA cup glory.
Register here

The Goodwood Estate

Enjoy an unforgettable VIP experience at Goodwood Estate. Choose from race driving, shooting, golf and more.
Register here

Exclusive upcoming event

Watch the preview for our upcoming premium client event.

Goodwood Estate 22 - 25th May 2026

Goodwood Estate 22 - 25th May 2026

Exclusive Replays

Watch highlights from past events to get a feel for the kind of experiences our premium UK clients enjoy.

Coldplay Live: Unforgettable Performance Highlights

Coldplay Live: Unforgettable Performance Highlights
F1 Race Day Highlights | Trackside Action
Sandown Racecourse Highlights | Race Day Experience

Past events

See the kind of experiences our premium UK clients have enjoyed – and what could be next for you.

Featured partner
Featured partner
Trusted partner
Trusted partner