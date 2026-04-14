Trade Valeo - FRp CFD
About Valeo SE
Valeo SA is an automotive supplier. The Company is a technology company, which is focused on the design, production and sale of components, integrated systems, modules and services for the automotive sector. Its segments include Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems and Visibility Systems. The Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems segment includes three product groups, including driving assistance, interior controls and connected cars. The Powertrain Systems segment includes four product groups, including electrical systems, transmission systems, combustion engine systems and electronics. The Thermal Systems segment has five product groups, including Thermal Climate Control, Thermal Powertrain, Thermal Compressors, Thermal Front End and Thermal Bus Systems. The Visibility Systems segment includes lighting systems and wiper systems. It supplies original equipment spares to automakers and replacement parts to the independent aftermarket.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Valeo SE revenues increased 5% to EUR17.26B. Net income totaled EUR175M vs. loss of EUR1.09B. Revenues reflect Powertrain Systems segment increase of 7% to EUR4.53B, Thermal Systems segment increase of 6% to EUR3.87B, Asia segment increase of 9% to EUR6.02B, Other European Countries segment increase of 4% to EUR5.81B. Net Income reflects Amortization in R&D decrease of 26% to EUR541M (expense).
Equity composition
6/2016, 3-for-1 stock split (Factor: 3).