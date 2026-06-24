HomeMarkets overviewSharesSaudi Energy Co

Trade Saudi Energy Co - 5110 CFD

17.92-0.5%
The chart shows the 5110 stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 17.92, a high of 18.02, and a low of 17.75.
Sell

17.86

Buy

17.92

0.06
Low: 17.75High: 18.02
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.06
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
SAR 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.023911 %
(-SAR 1.20)

Trade size with leverage ~ SAR 5,000.00

Money from leverage ~SAR 4,000.00

-0.02391%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
SAR 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.001689 %
(SAR 0.08)

Trade size with leverage ~ SAR 5,000.00

Money from leverage ~SAR 4,000.00

0.00169%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencySAR
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeSaudi Arabia
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close18.02
Open18.01
1-Year Change0.9%
Day's Range17.75 - 18.02

Trade Saudi Energy Co - 5110 CFD

Saudi Energy Co

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