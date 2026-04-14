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Trade Riverstone - AP4sg CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-14 08:45:42
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:CFDsKnock-outs
Spread0.007
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
SGD 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01316 %
(-SGD 0.66)

Trade size with leverage ~ SGD 5,000.00

Money from leverage ~SGD 4,000.00

-0.01316%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
SGD 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.008758 %
(-SGD 0.44)

Trade size with leverage ~ SGD 5,000.00

Money from leverage ~SGD 4,000.00

-0.00876%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencySGD
Min traded quantity10
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeSingapore
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close0.749
Open0.754
1-Year Change-14.22%
Day's Range0.744 - 0.774

Trade Riverstone - AP4sg CFD

Browse our live AP4 stock chart to get all the information you need on the Riverstone share price today

Riverstone Holdings ltd (AP4) is an investment holding company based in Singapore. Self-described as ‘Malaysia’s leading cleanroom glove manufacturer,’ the firm’s two divisions – cleanroom and healthcare – specialise in the manufacturing of a wide range of equipment, including cleanroom gloves, nitrile gloves, finger cots and face masks. Aside from their obvious uses within the healthcare sector, Riverstone’s products also play a pivotal role in industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and aerospace, as well as various military and energy applications.

The company’s shares are traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) under the ticker symbol AP4.

Join Capital.com now to stay on top of the latest fluctuations in the Riverstone stock price.

Originally founded in 1989, Riverstone Holdings has established itself as one of the world’s leading suppliers of cleanroom and healthcare equipment. To cope with the growing demand for its products, the business started aggressively expanding its operations in the early 2000s, opening new manufacturing facilities in 2001, 2004, 2010 and 2019. With a relentless focus on quality, the demand for the company’s products now stretches far beyond Asia, and today Riverstone exports over 80 per cent of its products to customers in the Americas, Asia and Europe.

The business reported exceptional financial performance in FY 2020 alongside the drastically increased demand for healthcare products as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Riverstone’s sales of healthcare gloves increased by 86 per cent year-on-year, and the company reported record revenues of RM 1.83 billion (US$440m), up 85 per cent on FY 2019.

With Capital.com’s comprehensive chart, you can not only quickly view the latest Riverstone Holdings Limited share price, but also trace the company’s share value in historic terms.

The company was publicly listed on the SGX on November 20, 2006, with an opening share price of S$0.06. The shares closed the first trading day at S$0.073, a 21 per cent increase. The Riverstone Holdings Ltd (AP4) stock chart shows that the share price had been on a steady rise from 2006 to mid-2020, with its most significant rally picking up at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Between March 20 and August 7, 2020, the shares soared from S$0.38 to S$2.35, an almost 520 per cent rise. The stock has been on a downward trajectory since then, bottoming out at S$1.06 on December 18, 2020.

You can trace all the latest ups and downs of the AP4 stock price and go long or short on the company’s shares with CFDs using Capital.com’s proprietary trading platform.

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