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Trade Leonardo DRS Inc - DRS CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-28 19:45:35
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.13
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021596 %
(-$1.08)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.02160%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000626 %
(-$0.03)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.00063%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close40.67
Open40.62
1-Year Change49.83%
Day's Range39.66 - 40.62

Trade Leonardo DRS Inc - DRS CFD

Leonardo DRS Inc (NASDAQ: DRS) provides advanced defense electronics and integrated mission systems for the U.S. military and allied nations. Its technologies support sensing, computing, and power solutions across land, sea, air, and space applications. Leonardo DRS shares move with U.S. defense budgets, contract awards, and global demand for modernization in electronic warfare and battlefield networks.

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