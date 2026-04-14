Trade Kimball Electronics, Inc. - KE CFD
About Kimball Electronics Inc
Kimball Electronics, Inc. is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider. The Company provide contract electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. The Company offers durable electronics. Its diversified contract manufacturing services includes non-electronic components, medical disposables, precision molded plastics, and production automation, test and inspection equipment. Its manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, utilize common production and support capabilities globally. has business units located in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand, and each of these business units qualify as operating segments. In addition, the Company’s subsidiary, GES Holdings, Inc. has operations located in the United States, China, India, Japan, and Vietnam.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the six months ended 31 December 2021, Kimball Electronics Inc revenues decreased 7% to $608M. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 76% to $7.7M. Revenues reflect Medical segment decrease of 18% to $174.8M, Industrial segment decrease of 1% to $135.7M. Net income also reflects Foreign currency/derivative gain (loss) decrease from $5M (income) to $700K (expense), Non-operating income (expense).