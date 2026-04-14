Trade Interpump Group SPA - IPm CFD
About Interpump Group SpA
Interpump Group SpA is an Italy-based company that manufactures and markets high and very high pressure plunger pumps, very high pressure systems, power take-offs, gear pumps, hydraulic cylinders, directional controls, valves, hydraulic hoses and fittings, and other hydraulic components. It operates through two segments: the Hydraulic Sector and the Water Jetting Sector. The Hydraulic Sector includes the production and sale of power take-offs for industrial vehicles, cylinders, pumps, valves, hydraulic hoses and fittings and other hydraulic components under such brands as Hydrocar, PZB, Muncie, Penta among others. The Water Jetting Sector consists of high and very high pressure pumps and pumping systems used in a range of industrial sectors for the conveyance of fluids. The Water Jetting Sector also manufactures components and systems for the food, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry under the brands Bertoli, Inoxpa and Mariotti & Pecini. It operates through Fluid system 80.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Interpump Group SpA revenues increased 24% to EUR1.6B. Net income increased 15% to EUR196M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income was partially offset by General and administrative expenses increase of 13% to EUR166.4M (expense), Distribution costs increase of 12% to EUR127.5M (expense).
Equity composition
11/2009, Rights Issue, 40 new shares for every 147 shares held @ EUR 2.50 (Factor: 1.11676).