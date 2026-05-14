HomeMarketsSharesEast Japan Railway Company

Trade East Japan Railway Company - 9020 CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-05-14 06:06:07
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread8.4
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013049 %
(-¥1)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥5,000

Money from leverage ~¥4,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009173 %
(-¥1)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥5,000

Money from leverage ~¥4,000

-0.00917%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close3754.4
Open3684.7
1-Year Change17.8%
Day's Range3668.9 - 3716.5

Trade East Japan Railway Company - 9020 CFD

About East Japan Railway Company

East Japan Railway Company is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the railway business. The Company operates in three business segments. The Transportation segment is engaged in the railway business, travel business, cleaning and maintenance business, station operation business, equipment maintenance business, as well as railway vehicle manufacturing and maintenance business. The Distribution and Services segment is engaged in the retail and restaurant business, wholesale business, lorry transportation business, advertising agency business and other life service business. The Real Estate and Hotel segment is engaged in the shopping center operation business, office building lending business, hotel business and other life service business. The Company is also engaged in the credit card business and information processing business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, East Japan Railway Company revenues increased 14% to Y1.483T. Net loss applicable to common stockholders decreased 72% to Y83.75B. Revenues reflect Transportation Business segment increase of 16% to Y950.56B, Real Estate· Hotel Business segment increase of 40% to Y281.29B. Lower net loss reflects Transportation Business segment loss decrease of 53% to Y156.68B.

Equity composition

Up to FY'02 WAS are estimated. FY'04 DPS&adjustment areestimated. FY'05 EPS adjusted due to rounding. 6&12/05 WAS & o/s estimated. FY'08 Q1 reported EPS=13750.07 and S/O was estimated. FY'08 2Q reported EPS=Y28,142.79. FY'08 3Q WAS estimated and used as O/S. FY'08 WAS estimated. FY'09 1Q reported EPS=Y15953.21. 01/2009, 100-for-1 stock split.

Latest shares articles

Fincantieri shipyard with cranes and industrial infrastructure
Fincantieri stock forecast: US Navy contract
Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilder listed in Milan, with recent US Navy and Albanian naval agreements adding to its defence pipeline in April 2026. Explore third-party FCT price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
10:20, 12 May 2026
TIM logo displayed on the exterior of a telecommunications company building
Telecom Italia stock forecast: Q1 2026 revenue miss
Telecom Italia is an Italian telecoms group whose recent trading has reflected network-sharing agreements, tower development plans and Poste Italiane’s bid. Explore third-party TIT price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
11:36, 11 May 2026
BPER Banca sign
BPER Banca stock forecast: Sondrio merger, final dividend
BPER Banca is an Italian banking group listed on the Borsa Italiana. In April 2026, it completed its merger with Banca Popolare di Sondrio and confirmed a €0.55 final dividend. Explore third-party BPE price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future result
08:20, 29 April 2026
UniCredit logo displayed on the glass facade of a modern office building against a clear blue sky
UniCredit stock forecast: Commerzbank vote, capital increase
UniCredit is an Italian bank listed on the Borsa Italiana, with its shares trading below February highs as markets assess its proposed Commerzbank exchange offer and recent ex-dividend adjustment. Explore third-party UCG price targets. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
08:14, 29 April 2026
Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
06:38 (UTC), 30 April 2026
JR East FY26 profit attributable to owners climbs 10.5% to 247,846 million yen
Public TechnologiesEurope
06:38 (UTC), 30 April 2026
JR East lifts FY2032 operating income target to JPY 750 billion

User feedback and ratings

Read the feedback from our clients1, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
P**** R******

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-22
J*** A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-22
D******

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-16
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Three steps to get started

1. Create your account (subject to eligibility)2. Deposit on your terms3. Trade when you’re ready