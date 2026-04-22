HomeMarketsSharesDigital Realty Trust

Trade Digital Realty Trust - DLR CFD

201.9+0.33%
The chart shows the DLR stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 201.9, a high of 202.89, and a low of 201.23.
Sell

201.71

Buy

201.9

0.19
Low: 201.23High: 202.89
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:CFDsKnock-outs
Spread0.19
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$1.08)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.04)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close201.08
Open202.89
1-Year Change38.61%
Day's Range201.23 - 202.89

Trade Digital Realty Trust - DLR CFD

About Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company provides data center, colocation and interconnection solutions for customers across a range of industry verticals ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. The Company portfolio consists of data centers which are located in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Australia and Canada. The Company’s PlatformDIGITAL is a global data center platform for scaling digital business which enables customers to deploy their critical infrastructure with a global data center provider. PlatformDIGITAL is also combines its global presence with Pervasive Data Center Architecture (PDx) solution for digital business and managing data.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. revenues increased 13% to $4.43B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from $263.3M to $1.68B. Revenues reflect United States segment increase of 8% to $2.8B, NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Basic - Total increase of 23% to $6.37, NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Diluted - Total increase of 24% to $6.36.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 07/12, 145M auth., 121,993,651 issd., Insiders own 1%. IPO 10/29/04, 20M shares @ $12 per shareby Citigroup. Series A Redeemable Stock, 0 issd. Series B Redeemable Stock, 0 issd. Series C convertible preferred Stock, 6,999,955 issd. Series D convertible preferred Stock, 13,644790 issd.

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