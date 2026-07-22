HomeMarkets overviewSharesChina Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Limited

Trade China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Limited - 1209 CFD

38.079-1.55%
The chart shows the 1209 stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 38.079, a high of 38.721, and a low of 37.981.
Sell

37.981

Buy

38.079

0.098
Low: 37.981High: 38.721
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:CFDsKnock-outs
Spread0.098
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
HK$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.018399 %
(-HK$0.92)

Trade size with leverage ~ HK$5,000.00

Money from leverage ~HK$4,000.00

-0.01840%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
HK$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.003519 %
(-HK$0.18)

Trade size with leverage ~ HK$5,000.00

Money from leverage ~HK$4,000.00

-0.00352%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyHKD
Min traded quantity10
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeHong Kong
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close38.681
Open38.281
1-Year Change0.79%
Day's Range37.981 - 38.721

Trade China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Limited - 1209

China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Limited

Latest shares articles

Notebook displaying the words
Michael Kramer: Why Do Revisions Matter So Much in the Payroll Report?
The most important number in the monthly US non-farm payroll report may not be the headline payroll figure, but the revisions that follow months later.
14:09, 16 July 2026
Stacked wooden blocks spelling “PCE” beside a calculator and coins, illustrating the US Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation index.
Michael Kramer: Why Is Trimmed Mean PCE Kevin Warsh's Preferred Inflation Gauge?
What gets called 'inflation' in the headlines is really the change in a price index — and how that index is built shapes the number.
14:01, 16 July 2026
What Can Options Positioning Tell Us About Post-Earnings Moves? Nvidia as an Example
Michael Kramer: What Can Options Positioning Tell Us About Post-Earnings Moves? Nvidia as an Example
Options positioning and implied volatility are data points that analysts observe ahead of earnings events.
12:29, 16 July 2026
Diginex Stock Forecast
Diginex stock forecast: Resulticks funding deadline extended
Diginex is a technology company focused on ESG and RegTech services, with recent updates centred on its proposed Resulticks acquisition and leadership changes. Explore third-party DGNX price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
12:05, 14 July 2026

User feedback and ratings

Read the feedback from our clients1, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
P**** R******

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-22
J*** A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-22
D******

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-16
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.6
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.6
4.6

Three steps to get started

1. Create your account (subject to eligibility)2. Deposit on your terms3. Trade when you’re ready