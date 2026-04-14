Trade Bollore SA - BOL CFD
About Bollore SE
Bollore SA is a France-based holding company which operates in over 100 countries. The Company is active in several divisions: Bollore Africa Logistics, including freight forwarding, stevedoring, shipping lines and railways; Bollore Logistics with a presence in five continents; Bollore Energie which supplies domestic fuel and petroleum products; IER which designs, manufacture and markets terminals for controlling and reading tickets; Plastic Films for condensers, capacitors and packaging; Batteries and Supercapacitors, Electric Vehicles; Autolib’ which offers a network of electric car rental; Communication and Media, which launched Digital Terrestial Television (DTT); Plantations because the Company owns oil palm and rubber plantations, through the Socfin Group and Financial Assets.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the six months ended 30 June 2021, Bollore SE revenues increased 10% to EUR12.79B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 26% to EUR219.2M. Revenues reflect Communication segment increase of 9% to EUR8.22B, Transport and Logistics segment increase of 13% to EUR3.22B, Oil Logistics segment increase of 11% to EUR1.17B, France/ DOM-TOM segment increase of 9% to EUR4.39B, Americas segment increase of 11% to EUR2.97B.
Equity composition
01/2007, Company name changed from Bollore Investissement. 12/2014, 100-for-1 stock split (Factor: 100).