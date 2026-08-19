HomeMarkets overviewForexAustralian Dollar / US Dollar

Trade Australian Dollar / US Dollar Knock-out

0.707530%
The chart displays the AUD/USD exchange rate data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 0.70753, a high of 0.70854, and a low of 0.70686.
Put

0.70747

Call

0.70753

0.00006
Low: 0.70686High: 0.70854
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:Knock-outs
Knock-out
Spread0.00006
Call trade overnight funding
Charges from full trade size.
-0.00003%
Put trade overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full trade size.
-0.00819%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity2000
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Knock-out fee
Knock-out fee is your guarantee against slippage. You'll receive it back if you close the trade without the knock-out level being triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.01%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Australian Dollar / US Dollar

The AUD/USD rate tracks the price of the Australian dollar, the base currency, against the US dollar, the counter currency. The pairing is informally referred to as the Aussie. Monetary policy announcements of both the Reserve Bank of Australia and the US Federal Reserve will have an influence on this currency pair as well as the respective country's interest rates.

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