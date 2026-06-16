Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP) is trading at €5.91 in early European trading as of 10:52am UTC on 15 June 2026, within an intraday range of €5.75–€5.97, according to Capital.com’s quote feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ISP has remained in focus after Intesa launched a €30.6 billion cash-and-share offer for Monte dei Paschi di Siena, proposing 1.6 new Intesa shares plus €1 in cash for each MPS share tendered at a 12.5% premium to MPS's pre-bid closing price (Reuters, 9 June 2026). Reuters described the offer as an attempt to strengthen Italian banking leadership amid wider European sector consolidation (Reuters, 11 June 2026). The move came days after the European Central Bank raised its deposit facility rate by 25 basis points to 2.25% on 11 June, its first rate increase in nearly three years, citing rising inflationary pressure linked to the conflict in Iran (Euronews, 11 June 2026). Higher rates can support net interest margins at large lenders such as Intesa, but may also raise the cost of deal financing (Reuters, 11 June 2026). The bid's minimum acceptance threshold is set at 66.67% of MPS capital, and regulatory approvals remain outstanding, keeping execution risk in focus for the stock.

Third-party Intesa Sanpaolo outlook: MPS offer shapes targets

As of 15 June 2026, third-party Intesa Sanpaolo stock predictions point to a broadly positive consensus, shaped by the bank's record Q1 2026 earnings, its unsolicited €30.6 billion bid for Monte dei Paschi di Siena, and the ECB's first rate rise in three years. The following targets summarise third-party views on Intesa Sanpaolo stock.

Yahoo Finance (live consensus)

Yahoo Finance aggregates 12-month price targets for ISP and places the average target at €6.75, within a range of €5.00–€7.40. The prevailing consensus designation is Buy. The spread reflects differing assumptions around MPS bid execution and the bank's stated €10 billion net income target for full-year 2026 (Yahoo Finance, 15 June 2026).

MarketBeat (broker panel, moderate buy)

MarketBeat aggregates ratings from eight analysts covering ISP and assigns an overall consensus of Moderate Buy, with four Buy, one Strong Buy, and three Hold ratings recorded across the panel. The Hold ratings reflect residual caution around deal execution risk tied to the MPS offer, while the Buy majority cite Intesa's capital generation and €9.4 billion shareholder return programme for 2026 (MarketBeat, 13 June 2026).

Reuters (MPS bid coverage)

Reuters reports that analysts reacted constructively to Intesa's unsolicited €30.6 billion cash-and-share bid for Monte dei Paschi di Siena, with brokers including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan maintaining Buy ratings on ISP in the days after the 8 June announcement. The wire notes the offer's 66.67% minimum acceptance threshold as the primary outstanding condition, with regulatory approvals the key variable affecting the deal timeline (Reuters, 11 June 2026).

Investing.com (multi-analyst aggregate)

Investing.com aggregates 19 analyst 12-month price targets for ISP, returning an average of €6.75, with a high estimate of €7.40 and a low of €5.00. Of the 19 contributing analysts, 16 carry a Buy recommendation as of 15 June 2026. The aggregate reflects post-Q1 revisions from several houses, with Deutsche Bank and UBS among those maintaining Buy ratings after Intesa's record quarterly net income print in May (Investing.com, 15 June 2026).

MarketScreener (broker consensus overview)

MarketScreener tracks 16 analysts covering ISP and records a mean Buy consensus, with an average 12-month price target of €6.75 and a high estimate of €7.40. The low estimate of €5.00 sits roughly 15% below the 15 June last price of €5.91, highlighting the spread between more cautious and more constructive views. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, UBS, Barclays, and Deutsche Bank are among the contributing brokers, with several having reiterated Buy ratings in the two weeks after Intesa's Q1 2026 results and the MPS bid announcement (MarketScreener, 15 June 2026).

Takeaway: third-party 12-month price targets for ISP converge around an average of €6.75 across major consensus aggregators as of 15 June 2026, with high-end estimates reaching €7.40. Common themes include Intesa's earnings trajectory, its capital return programme, and the potential strategic impact of the MPS bid. The low end of the range reflects residual deal execution and rate-environment risk.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Intesa Sanpaolo earnings: latest results and next date

Intesa Sanpaolo's most recent financial results cover the first quarter of 2026, reported on 8 May 2026. The bank posted net income of €2.76 billion for the three months ended 31 March 2026, up 5.6% from €2.62 billion in Q1 2025 and the highest quarterly result in the group's history, according to the official press release (Intesa Sanpaolo IR, accessed 15 June 2026). Operating income reached a record €7.2 billion, up 5.3% year on year, supported by growth across net interest income, commissions, insurance activities, and trading (Intesa Sanpaolo IR, accessed 15 June 2026). Net interest income came in at €3.64 billion, broadly flat year on year, while net fees and commissions recorded their best-ever first quarter.

The cost/income ratio fell below 36%, a group record, as operating costs declined 1% year on year amid a headcount reduction of more than 1,900 people over the previous 12 months. Annualised return on equity stood at 21%, while return on tangible equity reached 25%. Management confirmed full-year 2026 net income guidance of approximately €10 billion on the earnings call, with CEO Carlo Messina noting the group is in a comfortable position to meet that target (TIKR, 12 May 2026).

The next scheduled earnings event is the Q2 2026 results release on 29 July 2026, when the board of directors is also due to meet to approve the interim report as at 30 June 2026, per the group's updated financial calendar issued on 8 June 2026 (Intesa Sanpaolo IR, accessed 15 June 2026). A further Q3 2026 results release is scheduled for 30 October 2026, with an extraordinary shareholders' meeting set for 10 September 2026 in connection with the proposed MPS transaction (MarketScreener, 15 June 2026).

ISP stock price: technical overview

The ISP stock price is trading at €5.91 as of 10:52am UTC on 15 June 2026, holding above its key moving-average cluster. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stand at approximately €5.69/€5.71/€5.64/€5.63, while the 20-over-50 alignment remains intact. The Hull moving average (9) at €5.77 also sits above the broader SMA band, consistent with recent price momentum. The 200-day exponential moving average at €5.51 provides a deeper longer-term reference below current levels.

Momentum is mixed. The 14-day relative strength index reads 59.8, placing it in the upper-neutral zone, while the average directional index at 12.8 is below the 15 threshold. That points to a relatively weak trend structure, even as the price holds above the moving-average shelf.

On the upside, the classic R1 pivot at €6.06 is the nearest reference above the last price. A daily close above that level would bring the R2 area near €6.31 into view. On the downside, the classic pivot point at €5.76 is the initial support reference, followed by the 100-day SMA near €5.64. A move below that level would risk a deeper retracement towards the S1 pivot at €5.52 (TradingView, 15 June 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Intesa Sanpaolo share price history (2024–2026)

ISP’s stock price opened mid-June 2024 around €3.38, at the lower end of what became a sustained multi-year re-rating. The stock climbed through the second half of 2024, briefly falling to a close of €3.41 on 5 August 2024 during a broad global equity sell-off linked to yen carry-trade unwinds, before recovering. ISP closed 2024 at €3.87, well above its June 2024 level.

The rally extended into 2025, supported by Intesa’s earnings momentum, ECB rate decisions, and broader European banking sector strength. A notable setback came in early April 2025, when ISP fell to a close of €3.87 on 7 April amid a global tariff-driven equity rout following US trade policy announcements. It touched an intraday low of €3.69 on 9 April before recovering. The stock closed 2025 at €5.95, a gain of roughly 54% for the year.

ISP opened 2026 near those highs, reaching a closing peak of €6.14 on 4 February before pulling back through March. The stock dipped to a close of €5.10 on 31 March amid broader risk-off sentiment, then recovered into May, closing at €5.96 on 7 May after Q1 2026 record earnings, before easing back.

ISP closed at €5.92 on 15 June 2026, approximately flat year to date, down 0.5%, and around 20.0% higher year on year.