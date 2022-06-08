Meta Platforms stock forecast: Meta Compute AI expansionMeta Platforms is a US technology company whose second-quarter 2026 results and reported Meta Compute AI infrastructure plans remain key areas of market focus. Explore third-party META price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) last traded near $610.30 on the Capital.com quote feed, within its intraday range of $598.06–$620.05 in early trading as of 9.41am UTC on 24 July 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Attention is focused on Meta's second-quarter 2026 results, due after the US market closes on 29 July 2026. The company's investor relations team has confirmed the release date and conference call details, stating the call will take place at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day (Investing News Network, 14 July 2026).
Coverage has also centred on Meta's reported plans for a new AI cloud infrastructure business, Meta Compute (Bloomberg, 1 July 2026). Market commentary linked the reports to the stock's rise from around $550 in late June to higher levels in mid-July (StocksToTrade, 10 July 2026). Meta has continued to expand its AI computing capacity, which analysts expect to require higher capital spending (Techzine, 1 July 2026).
Third-party Meta Platforms outlook: AI spending
As of 24 July 2026, third-party Meta Platforms stock predictions show a broad range of 12-month expectations for Meta. The projections largely reflect differing views on artificial intelligence infrastructure spending, advertising growth and the company's upcoming results. The following summaries are ordered from lower to higher target.
24/7 Wall St – independent research target
24/7 Wall St projects that Meta shares could reach $828.63 within 12 months, and assigned the stock a buy rating with a stated high level of confidence. Its bull scenario places the shares at $868.79, based on expectations for continued advertising revenue growth and the rollout of artificial intelligence products (24/7 Wall St, 8 July 2026).
MarketBeat – analyst consensus overview
MarketBeat's tracked consensus places Meta's average 12-month price target at $835.64, with an overall rating of "moderate buy," as of 22 July 2026. The projection reflects expectations surrounding Meta's upcoming results and continued capital expenditure on artificial intelligence infrastructure (MarketBeat, 22 July 2026).
Benzinga – analyst rating tracker
Benzinga reports that Raymond James raised its price target for Meta to $850. The firm linked the revision to expectations for continued growth in Meta's advertising business ahead of its next earnings report (Benzinga, 21 July 2026).
CNN – analyst rating tracker
CNN reports that Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its Meta price target from $900 to $1,000 as of 20 July 2026. The projection reflects expectations for growth in Meta's artificial intelligence-driven advertising business and continued infrastructure expansion (CNN, 20 July 2026).
TradingView – analyst consensus overview
TradingView's compiled estimates show a maximum 12-month target of $1,015 and a minimum of $697.47 as of 23 July 2026. The range reflects differing analyst views on the pace of Meta's artificial intelligence monetisation and cloud infrastructure expansion (TradingView, 23 July 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Meta Platforms upcoming earnings
Meta Platforms has confirmed that it will release its second-quarter 2026 financial results after the US market closes on Wednesday, 29 July 2026. A conference call is scheduled for 4.30pm ET on the same day, according to the company's investor relations press release (Meta Investor Relations, 14 July 2026).
Meta reported its first-quarter 2026 results on 29 April 2026. Revenue reached $56.31bn, up 33% year on year, while operating income totalled $22.9bn, representing an operating margin of 41%, according to the official release (Meta Investor Relations, 29 April 2026).
For the second quarter, Meta guided for total revenue of $58bn–$61bn (MarketScreener, 29 April 2026). It also projected full-year 2026 expenses of $162bn–$169bn, according to its earnings call transcript (Meta, 29 April 2026).
Coverage ahead of the release has focused heavily on capital expenditure. At its first-quarter update, Meta raised its 2026 forecast from $115bn–$135bn to $125bn–$145bn (Reuters, 29 April 2026).
META stock price: technical overview
As of 9.41am UTC on 24 July 2026, the META stock price trades at $610.30, within a cluster of moving averages around its current price. According to TradingView, the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) stand at approximately $618, $606, $616 and $639, respectively.
The 20-day SMA sits above the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) of $615.38, while the price remains below the 200-day SMA near $639. Together, these levels do not provide a clear directional signal.
The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 46.30, within the neutral range. It therefore does not indicate that META is either overbought or oversold, according to TradingView. The 14-day average directional index (ADX) stands at 15.33, a reading generally associated with limited trend strength.
Under the classic pivot framework, the first resistance level (R1) stands at $623.73. The second resistance level (R2), near $684, would provide a further reference point if the price moved and remained above R1.
On the downside, the classic pivot point (P) at $581.96 provides a reference below the current price. The 50-day SMA near $606 forms a closer technical level, while the first support level (S1) stands at $542.91.
These levels may help traders assess possible price scenarios, but they do not predict future movements.
This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument (TradingView, 24 July 2026).
Meta Platforms share price history (2024–2026)
META’s stock price closed 2024 near $585.83 after rising through much of the year amid advertising revenue growth and market interest in the company’s artificial intelligence rollout.
The stock continued higher into early 2026, reaching an all-time high of $744.05 on 28 January. It then fell after Meta released its first-quarter results and raised its capital expenditure forecast to $125bn–$145bn, reaching an intraday low of $637.74 during the same session.
Volatility continued through the spring. META fell to $525.01 on 27 March 2026 amid broader market uncertainty before recovering above $670 by mid-April, as commentary focused on the potential monetisation of Meta’s artificial intelligence products.
The shares declined again to $550.05 on 26 June before rising to $669.05 by 10 July. Reports of Meta’s planned AI cloud business, Meta Compute, were among the developments cited in coverage of the move.
Following another pullback ahead of earnings, META closed at $610.43 on 24 July 2026. This left the stock roughly 4.2% higher year to date but below its January peak, with attention shifting to the second-quarter results due on 29 July.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Meta Platforms (META): Capital.com analyst view
META’s price action through 2026 has reflected the tension between substantial artificial intelligence spending and the pace at which that investment could contribute to revenue growth.
The stock reached a record high above $744 in late January before falling after Meta raised its capital expenditure guidance to $125bn–$145bn. Some market participants interpreted the increase as a sign of confidence in future demand for AI infrastructure. Others viewed it as a potential source of margin pressure.
Similar patterns have emerged throughout the year. Reports of prospective ventures, including an AI cloud business, have at times coincided with positive price movements. However, uncertainty remains over how quickly these initiatives could contribute to revenue and earnings.
Advertising revenue growth has supported Meta’s financial performance, although its durability partly depends on wider economic conditions and advertiser budgets, both of which can change with limited notice.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Meta Platforms CFDs
As of 24 July 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Meta Platforms CFDs shows 96% buyers and 4% sellers, putting buyers ahead by 92 percentage points. This means long positions account for most open META positions held by Capital.com clients at the time of the snapshot. Client sentiment can change and does not indicate future market performance. It should not be used as the sole basis for a trading decision.
Summary – Meta Platforms 2026
- As of 9.41am UTC on 24 July 2026, META traded near $610.30 within an intraday range of $598.06–$620.05. It remained below its January 2026 record of $744.05.
- On TradingView, technical indicators showed the 14-day RSI at 46.30 and the 14-day ADX at 15.33, indicating neutral momentum and limited trend strength at the time of writing.
- Key factors included Meta’s artificial intelligence infrastructure spending, advertising revenue growth, reported plans for an AI cloud business and its second-quarter results due on 29 July 2026.
- Recent coverage also focused on Meta’s higher 2026 capital expenditure forecast, analyst price targets ranging from $697.47 to $1,015, and increased options-implied volatility ahead of the earnings announcement.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Meta Platforms stock?
This article doesn’t identify Meta Platforms’ largest shareholder. Ownership levels can change as institutions and company insiders buy or sell shares, so the latest regulatory filings provide the most reliable snapshot. Meta also has a dual-class share structure, which gives founder Mark Zuckerberg significant voting control even though other investors may hold larger economic stakes. Traders should distinguish between share ownership and voting power when assessing the company’s governance.
What is the five-year Meta Platforms share price forecast?
The article doesn’t provide a five-year META stock forecast. The third-party projections cited cover a 12-month period and range from $697.47 to $1,015. Longer-term forecasts carry greater uncertainty because they depend on factors such as advertising demand, artificial intelligence investment, capital spending, regulation and wider economic conditions. Any five-year estimate should therefore be treated as a scenario rather than a reliable prediction of future performance.
Is Meta Platforms a good stock to buy?
Whether Meta Platforms is a suitable stock depends on an individual’s objectives, risk tolerance and financial circumstances. The article highlights potential drivers such as advertising growth and artificial intelligence monetisation, alongside risks including high capital expenditure, margin pressure and changing market expectations. Analyst targets and technical indicators don’t guarantee future returns. Traders and investors should conduct their own research and consider the possibility that the share price could move against them.
Could Meta Platforms stock go up or down?
Yes. Meta Platforms shares could rise or fall depending on how the company’s results, spending and outlook compare with market expectations. Potential upward drivers include advertising revenue growth and progress in monetising artificial intelligence products. Downside risks include higher-than-expected capital expenditure, pressure on margins and weaker advertiser demand. Technical levels may help frame possible scenarios, but they don’t predict future price movements or remove the risk of loss.
Should I invest in Meta Platforms stock?
This article can’t determine whether you should invest in Meta Platforms. That decision depends on your financial goals, time horizon, risk tolerance and ability to absorb losses. The page outlines several factors that may influence the share price, including earnings, advertising demand, artificial intelligence investment and capital expenditure. These factors can develop differently from current expectations, so third-party forecasts and analyst targets shouldn’t be treated as personal investment recommendations.
Can I trade Meta Platforms CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Meta Platforms CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.