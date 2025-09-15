Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is trading near $123.38 in early European trading as of 8.58am UTC on 24 July 2026, after moving within an intraday range of $119.58–$126.75. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The move follows news that Oracle signed a $7bn cloud infrastructure deal with the US Department of Defense, extending its recent series of large-scale cloud contracts (CNBC, 23 July 2026). Market attention also remains on capital expenditure across the cloud and AI infrastructure sector, as investors assess Oracle's Remaining Performance Obligations, its contracted future revenue, disclosed in the latest quarterly results (Oracle, 10 June 2026).

Third-party Oracle outlook: Pentagon deal and price targets

As of 24 July 2026, third-party Oracle stock predictions point to a wide range of price levels over the next 12 months. Expectations centre on cloud infrastructure growth, AI-linked capital spending and the pace at which Oracle converts its backlog into revenue and cash flow.

Finbold (individual broker forecast)

Finbold reports that Piper Sandler analyst Billy Fitzsimmons maintained an Overweight rating on Oracle and a 12-month price target of $225, representing potential upside of more than 60% from the $140.27 share price cited at the time. According to the note, the reiterated target reflected confidence in Oracle's cloud infrastructure contract pipeline (Finbold, 6 July 2026).

24/7 Wall St. (base and bull-case scenarios)

24/7 Wall St. projects a base-case 12-month target of $211.32, representing potential upside of 47% from a cited share price of $143.76, with a bull-case estimate of $350.29 and a bear-case estimate of $184.26. The publication states that a move to $400 would require a re-rating to a forward price-to-earnings multiple of about 43 times, based on forward earnings-per-share estimates of $9.30 (24/7 Wall St., 8 July 2026).

Investing.com (consensus estimate)

Investing.com projects an average 12-month price target of $251.85, based on estimates from 40 analysts, with forecasts ranging from $155 to $400 and the average representing potential upside of 77.86% from the prevailing price cited by the source. The consensus reflects a mix of analyst ratings weighted towards Buy (Investing.com, 20 July 2026).

Public.com (consensus overview)

Public.com projects a 12-month price target of $271.88 based on coverage from 34 analysts, with a consensus Buy rating comprising 35% Strong Buy and 47% Buy recommendations. The publication notes that forecasts and ratings may change as new earnings data and industry developments emerge (Public.com, 20 July 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus estimate)

MarketBeat projects an average 12-month price target of $265.03, with estimates ranging from $145 to $400. The spread reflects differing expectations about how quickly Oracle's cloud backlog may convert into future free cash flow (MarketBeat, 22 July 2026).

Overall, the 12-month projections issued this month cluster mainly between about $211 and $272, with individual estimates spanning $145 to $400, highlighting divergent views on the pace of future AI-driven cloud growth.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Oracle earnings: latest results and upcoming report

Oracle reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results on 10 June 2026. The company posted non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.11, ahead of a consensus estimate of $1.96 (Oracle, 10 June 2026).

Quarterly revenue rose 21% year on year to $19.2bn, led by continued growth in cloud revenue (Oracle, 10 June 2026). For the full fiscal year, total revenue increased 17% to a record $67.4bn, while cloud revenue rose 39% to $34bn. Non-GAAP operating income increased 16% to a record $28.9bn (Oracle, 10 June 2026).

Total Remaining Performance Obligations, which measure contracted future revenue, rose by $85bn during the quarter, from $553bn to $638bn. Oracle's board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on 24 July 2026 to shareholders of record on 10 July 2026 (Oracle, 10 June 2026).

Oracle has not formally confirmed its next earnings release date. Based on previous reporting patterns, market data providers estimate that the company could publish its first-quarter 2027 fiscal-year results around 8 September 2026, though the date remains unconfirmed (MarketBeat, 21 July 2026).

ORCL stock price: technical overview

As of 8.58am UTC on 24 July 2026, the ORCL stock price traded near $123.38, below the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of about 136, 173, 167 and 188, respectively. This places the price below all four cited moving averages.

The 20-day exponential moving average (EMA), near 139, also sits above the current price. Meanwhile, the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, indicating a downward trend under this measure.

TradingView’s momentum readings show the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at 29.63, below the conventional oversold threshold of 30. The 14-day average directional index (ADX) stands at 39.58, indicating a comparatively strong trend without identifying its direction.

The stochastic %K reading of 15.40 also sits within the indicator’s conventional oversold range.

On the upside, the classic R1 pivot near 216 sits well above the current price. A move above this level could bring the R2 pivot near 286 into focus under the indicator’s framework.

The classic pivot point near 180 also sits above the current price, while the 100-day SMA near 167 and the S1 pivot near 111 provide further reference levels. A move below S1 could shift attention towards lower pivot levels, although technical indicators cannot determine future price movements with certainty (TradingView, 24 July 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Oracle share price history (2024–2026)

ORCL’s stock price rose from about $137.95 in late July 2024 to an all-time closing high of $324.63 on 10 September 2025, during a period of increased market interest in cloud and AI infrastructure spending.

The stock later traded at $257.04 in early November 2025 before easing towards year-end and closing 2025 at $194.39 (Macrotrends).

Price movements widened in 2026. Oracle opened the year near $195.53 and rose to $250.38 in early June around the release of its fiscal fourth-quarter results. It then declined through the summer as market participants assessed AI-related capital expenditure and cloud margins.

The shares fell from $211.55 on 8 June to $180.94 by 10 June and continued lower through July, reaching an intraday low of $119.51 on 23 July.

Oracle traded at $123.64 on 24 July 2026, about 36.7% below its level at the start of the year. It remained well below the September 2025 high and, based on the figures cited, also below the $137.95 closing price recorded on 24 July 2024.

The price history shows how changing expectations around AI-linked growth, cloud demand and capital expenditure have influenced Oracle’s valuation.