Trade iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF - DVY CFD The investment seeks to track the investment results of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index composed of relatively high dividend paying U.S. equities. This ETF is one of several options available to investors looking to focus equity exposure on dividend-paying stocks; the underlying index screens the equity universe by factors such as dividend per share growth rate, dividend payout percentage rate, and dividend yield. Given this focus, DVY may be useful as a core component within a long-term portfolio, though investors should note that there will likely be a material bias towards value stocks and certain sectors of the U.S. economy such as utilities. FVD, VYM, and SDY are just a few of the many ETFs focused on large cap dividend paying companies; investors seeking exposure to this corner of the U.S. equity market have plenty of ETF options to choose from.