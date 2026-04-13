Trade iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF - EWM CFD The fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its underlying index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its underlying index. The underlying index is designed to measure the performance of the large- and mid- capitalization segments of the Malaysian market. EWM offers investors exposure to the emerging market of the Malaysia by investing in securities of companies that are based in the nation. Since many of the large caps in this fund are likely to not be found in other EM funds, EWM could make for an interesting satellite holding but is probably not appropriate as a core holding in a diversified portfolio.