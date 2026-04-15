Trade iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF - SHY CFD The investment seeks to track the investment results of the ICE® U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year Bond Index (the "underlying index").The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index and it will invest at least 90% of its assets in U.S. Treasury securities that BFA believes will help the fund track the underlying index. The underlying index measures the performance of public obligations of the U.S. Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year and less than three years. This popular ETF offers exposure to the short end of the maturity curve, focusing on securities with less than three years to maturity. SHY can be a great safe haven to park assets in volatile markets, but won’t deliver much in the way of current yield.