Trade Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF - PBD CFD The investment seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the WilderHill New Energy Global Innovation Index (the "underlying index").The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the underlying index, as well as American depositary receipts ("ADRs") and global depositary receipts ("GDRs") that represent securities in the underlying index. The underlying index is comprised primarily of companies whose technologies focus on the generation and use of cleaner energy, conservation and efficiency, and the advancement of renewable energy in general, as determined by the index provider. This ETF offers exposure to the global clean energy index, including both U.S. and international stocks in the underlying portfolio. PBD also diversifies across various types of clean energy—such as wind, solar, and hydro—making it an interesting option for those looking to bet on a clean energy boom but unwilling to make a concentrated bet on a specific sub-sector.