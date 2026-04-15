Trade Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Water Resources ETF - PHO CFD The investment seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the NASDAQ OMX US Water IndexSM (the "underlying index”). The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the underlying index. The underlying index seeks to track the performance of companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries. This ETF offers exposure to a group of companies operating generally in the water industry, including both water utilities and infrastructure companies and water equipment and materials companies. As such, this ETF likely doesn’t belong in a long-term buy-and-hold portfolio due to the targeted nature of exposure, but may be appealing to those who believe that scarcity issues will prompt increased demand for water treatment companies.