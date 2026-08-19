Trade Australia 200 - AU200au

Trade Australia 200 (AU200au) CFDs

Australia 200 (ticker: AU200au) is an index that reflects the performance of a selected group of shares, usually tied to a specific market, region or sector. On Capital.com, it’s available to trade as a contract for difference (CFD), allowing you to speculate on price movements without owning any of the underlying shares. This means you can trade in either direction – rising or falling – depending on your view.*

*CFDs are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Australia 200 price today

The index is quoted in A$ and is currently trading around 9057.9.

Live price overview

Here’s an overview of the current Australia 200 price and its recent trading ranges.

Daily range: 9016.2 – 9070.1

9016.2 – 9070.1 Daily movement: +8 (+0.0884%)

+8 (+0.0884%) Weekly range: 9008 – 9230.2

9008 – 9230.2 Monthly range: 8724.1 – 9319.6

8724.1 – 9319.6 Yearly range: 8253.6 – 9319.6

Why trade index CFDs on the price of Australia 200 with Capital.com?

Capital.com provides a technology-driven trading experience that supports informed decision-making.

Advanced charting and analysis

Use interactive tools to study the Australia 200 price chart in detail.

Access 100 technical indicators

Choose from 12 chart types

Analyse fast, intuitive charts powered by industry-leading tools

Wide market offering

Join over 880,000 global traders and explore more than:

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What influences the price of Australia 200?

The Australia 200 (AU200au) price may be influenced by various market factors, including:

Performance of the companies within the index

Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, inflation, and employment data

Central bank policy decisions

Broader market sentiment and risk appetite

Geopolitical events or global news

Australia 200 forecasts

Australia 200 forecasts commonly focus on news, sector updates, and broader market conditions rather than fixed price targets. Traders can combine technical analysis with fundamental insights to form expectations about future price movement.

Instead of relying on a single prediction, many traders monitor ongoing analysis and real-time data to adapt to changing market conditions.*

*Analyst forecasts are often inaccurate and past performance isn’t a reliable indicator of future results.

How to trade Australia 200 index CFDs

Trading index CFDs allows you to speculate on price direction without owning the underlying shares:

Go long (buy) if you think the index may rise

Go short (sell) if you think it may fall

As CFDs use leverage, both gains and losses are magnified.

Risks of trading index CFDs

CFD trading carries a high level of risk. Key risks include: