Starlink IPO – how to trade Starlink shares

What could influence Starlink's valuation?

Starlink’s eventual IPO share price could depend on a combination of company-specific metrics and wider market forces. Here are some potential influences that could push – or pull – Starlink’s valuation once the shares list:

Financial performance and cash generation

Continued top-line expansion, improved margins, and evidence of positive free cash flow would make the business easier to value on traditional multiples. Any stall in revenue growth, ballooning launch costs, or fresh losses, however, could temper appetite at IPO.

Subscriber growth and average revenue per user (ARPU)

Starlink has over 5m global subscribers. Sustaining growth while keeping customer losses (or 'churn') low, and expanding the share of higher-ARPU enterprise and mobility users, could support bullish models. In contrast, slower net additions, rising churn, or deeper pricing discounts could pressure forecasts and compress the valuation.

Regulatory approvals and spectrum access

Licences remain a swing factor. As of May 2025, India remains pending final approval after a letter of intent. A green light there, or progress in other populous regions, could materially enlarge Starlink’s addressable base; delays, or additional spectrum fees might have the opposite effect.

Competitive landscape in LEO broadband

Amazon’s Project Kuiper began full-scale deployment with 27 satellites launched as of 28 April 2025, while China’s Guowang and Qianfan constellations are accelerating despite early setbacks. Successful rollouts could pressure Starlink’s stock price at IPO. Conversely, technical hiccups, or slower launches at competitors may lift Starlink’s valuation.

Launch economics and capital expenditure

SpaceX’s internal cost per Falcon 9 flight is thought to be $15-$30m, as of May 2025. However, in 2022, Musk set a long-term target of sub-$10m per Starship launch. Achieving those figures – and extending satellite lifetimes – may lower capex needs and lift cash flow, supporting a higher valuation. On the other hand. launch failures, regulatory hold-ups, or slower-than-expected cost reductions could add risk.

Government and defence contracts

High-margin bandwidth deals with US and allied agencies – including major government and defence contracts – can provide multi-year revenue visibility. However, expansion of such contracts could give investors comfort; conversely, political scrutiny, or funding cuts might weigh on forecasts.