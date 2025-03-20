Kraken IPO: everything you need to know

Kraken’s IPO plans remain active but unconfirmed, following its confidential SEC filing and a reported pause linked to weaker crypto market conditions.

When is the Kraken IPO date?

As of 28 May 2026, Kraken has not confirmed a public listing date. However, the company has taken a formal step towards an initial public offering (IPO). Its parent company, Payward, confidentially submitted a draft Form S-1 registration statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 19 November 2025. Kraken said the number of shares and proposed price range had not yet been determined (Kraken, 19 November 2025).

The IPO timeline has since become more dependent on market conditions. Kraken reportedly paused its listing plans in March 2026 after weaker crypto prices and lower trading volumes reduced investor appetite for crypto-related listings. CoinDesk reported that the company had frozen its IPO plan due to difficult market conditions, despite having already filed confidentially with the SEC (CoinDesk, 18 March 2026).

The process does not appear to have been abandoned. In May 2026, co-CEO Arjun Sethi said Kraken was ‘80% ready’ to go public, while noting that timing would still depend on the market backdrop (CoinDesk, 5 May 2026).

Factors that could affect the timing include:

Market conditions : Kraken’s IPO prospects are closely linked to crypto prices, trading volumes and equity market sentiment. A weaker crypto market can reduce transaction activity and weigh on demand for crypto-related stocks.

: Kraken’s IPO prospects are closely linked to crypto prices, trading volumes and equity market sentiment. A weaker crypto market can reduce transaction activity and weigh on demand for crypto-related stocks. Regulatory clarity : a clearer US framework for digital assets could support the case for a listing. Stricter rules around centralised exchanges, staking or tokenised securities could have the opposite effect.

: a clearer US framework for digital assets could support the case for a listing. Stricter rules around centralised exchanges, staking or tokenised securities could have the opposite effect. Business performance : Kraken reported adjusted revenue of $2.2bn for 2025, up 33% year on year, with adjusted EBITDA of $531m. Stronger financial performance may support the IPO case, although future results will remain sensitive to market cycles (Kraken, 3 February 2026).

: Kraken reported adjusted revenue of $2.2bn for 2025, up 33% year on year, with adjusted EBITDA of $531m. Stronger financial performance may support the IPO case, although future results will remain sensitive to market cycles (Kraken, 3 February 2026). Diversification: Kraken’s acquisition of NinjaTrader and expansion into tokenised equities through xStocks may help broaden its revenue base beyond spot crypto trading (Kraken, 20 March 2025).

What is Kraken?

Kraken is a US-based cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2011 by Jesse Powell. It allows users to buy, sell, stake and custody digital assets, including bitcoin, Ethereum and a range of other cryptocurrencies and tokens.

It is one of the longest-operating crypto exchanges, serving retail, professional and institutional clients. The company says it has more than 15 million clients globally and supports more than 200 cryptocurrencies and tokens. Its products include spot trading, margin trading, futures, staking, custody, over-the-counter (OTC) services, institutional tools and tokenised equities through xStocks (Kraken, 20 March 2025).

Kraken has also moved further into traditional financial markets. In March 2025, it agreed to acquire NinjaTrader, a US retail futures trading platform, for $1.5bn. Kraken said the deal supported its multi-asset strategy across futures, equities trading and payments.

Kraken is now co-led by CEOs David Ripley and Arjun Sethi, with Sethi also acting as co-CEO of Payward, Kraken’s parent company (CoinDesk, 5 May 2026).

Key milestones

2011 – Kraken is founded in San Francisco by Jesse Powell

– Kraken is founded in San Francisco by Jesse Powell 2013 – becomes one of the first crypto exchanges to complete a cryptographically verifiable audit

– becomes one of the first crypto exchanges to complete a cryptographically verifiable audit 2020 – earns a US banking charter as a Special Purpose Depository Institution in Wyoming

– earns a US banking charter as a Special Purpose Depository Institution in Wyoming 2022 – launches Kraken NFT marketplace and expands staking services

– launches Kraken NFT marketplace and expands staking services 2024 – surpasses 10 million users globally

– surpasses 10 million users globally March 2025 – agrees to acquire NinjaTrader, a US retail futures trading platform, for $1.5bn (Kraken)

– agrees to acquire NinjaTrader, a US retail futures trading platform, for $1.5bn (Kraken) November 2025 – confidentially submits a draft Form S-1 registration statement to the SEC for a proposed IPO (Kraken)

– confidentially submits a draft Form S-1 registration statement to the SEC for a proposed IPO (Kraken) February 2026 – reports 2025 adjusted revenue of $2.2bn and adjusted EBITDA of $531m (Kraken)

– reports 2025 adjusted revenue of $2.2bn and adjusted EBITDA of $531m (Kraken) March 2026 – reportedly pauses IPO plans due to difficult market conditions (CoinDesk)

– reportedly pauses IPO plans due to difficult market conditions (CoinDesk) May 2026 – co-CEO Arjun Sethi says Kraken is ‘80% ready’ to go public (CoinDesk)

How does Kraken make money?

Kraken makes money through trading, asset-based services and institutional products. Its revenue is linked to trading volumes, crypto prices, client activity and demand for services such as staking, custody and futures trading.

For full-year 2025, Kraken reported adjusted revenue of $2.2bn, representing 33% year-on-year growth. Adjusted EBITDA was $531m, up 26% year on year. The company said revenue was driven by performance across trading and asset-based businesses (Kraken, 3 February 2026).

Revenue stream Description Trading fees Commissions on crypto buy and sell orders placed by retail, professional and institutional clients. Staking and rewards Revenue linked to staking services, where eligible users can earn rewards on supported assets. Margin trading and futures Fees from leveraged products, crypto derivatives and futures trading, including the NinjaTrader business. Custody and OTC services Income from secure asset storage and high-volume OTC trading for larger clients. xStocks and tokenised equities Fees linked to tokenised stock trading. Kraken said xStocks surpassed $25bn in total transaction volume in February 2026 (Kraken, 19 February 2026). Institutional tools Revenue from Kraken Pro and services for hedge funds, corporates and other professional clients.

Kraken uses a tiered fee structure, with lower fees for higher-volume traders. It also applies a maker-taker model, where fees can differ depending on whether an order adds liquidity to, or removes liquidity from, the order book.

The NinjaTrader acquisition gives Kraken a route into US retail futures trading. Over time, this may reduce its reliance on spot crypto trading, although crypto market activity is still likely to remain a major driver of group performance.

Kraken’s Wyoming Special Purpose Depository Institution (SPDI) charter is another part of its wider strategy. The charter gives Kraken a regulated banking framework in Wyoming, although any banking-related services remain subject to regulatory and operational requirements.

Kraken’s valuation

Kraken’s valuation has moved with crypto market conditions. In November 2025, reports said the company had raised $800m at a $20bn valuation around the time of its confidential IPO filing (Yahoo Finance, 19 November 2025).

By April 2026, some market reports placed Kraken’s valuation at around $13.3bn, down from the late-2025 peak. The decline reflected a weaker backdrop for crypto-related equities and lower investor appetite for new listings in the sector (Blockonomi, 14 April 2026).

If Kraken lists, its IPO valuation may be compared with listed crypto and fintech companies such as Coinbase and Robinhood. Investors may also consider Kraken’s revenue mix, user base, geographic reach, regulatory position and diversification into futures and tokenised equities.

What might influence the Kraken live stock price?

If Kraken goes public, its share price will likely reflect both crypto market conditions and company-specific performance. As with other newly listed fintech stocks, early trading could also be affected by IPO pricing, lock-up periods, investor demand and wider market sentiment.

Crypto market momentum

Kraken’s revenue is closely linked to trading volumes and crypto asset prices. When activity in bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital assets rises, exchanges can generate higher transaction revenue. When markets slow, volumes may fall. This relationship is one reason Kraken’s IPO timing has been sensitive to market conditions. Reports in March 2026 said the company had paused its IPO plan after weaker crypto markets reduced demand for crypto-related listings (CoinDesk, 18 March 2026).

Regulatory clarity vs tighter rules

Regulation could support or constrain Kraken’s outlook. A clearer framework for digital assets may make the company’s business model easier for public-market investors to assess. It could also support areas such as custody, staking, tokenised assets and institutional trading. However, stricter rules on centralised exchanges, staking, stablecoins, tokenised securities or asset classification could increase compliance costs or limit some services. Any regulatory change after listing could affect expectations for Kraken’s earnings and valuation.

Trading volumes and user growth

Investors may track Kraken’s active users, assets on platform and transaction volumes. Growth in these metrics could point to broader adoption, while falling volumes or loss of market share to competitors could affect sentiment. Kraken’s reported user base of more than 15 million clients gives it a large platform, but future growth will depend on market demand, product quality, pricing, regulation and competition.

Diversification and innovation

Kraken has expanded beyond spot crypto trading. The NinjaTrader acquisition adds exposure to futures trading, while xStocks gives Kraken a presence in tokenised equities. Kraken said xStocks surpassed $25bn in total transaction volume in February 2026. These products may help Kraken broaden its revenue base. They also bring execution risk. Integration, regulation, client demand and market liquidity will all influence whether these newer areas become meaningful long-term contributors.

Valuation and IPO pricing

Kraken’s valuation will be closely watched if it lists. A lower IPO price could leave more room for demand after listing, while a higher valuation may increase pressure on the company to deliver growth. Reports suggest Kraken’s valuation moved from around $20bn in late 2025 to about $13.3bn by April 2026. If IPO pricing differs significantly from where private-market investors have recently valued the business, the stock could see higher volatility after listing.

Public listing performance

Newly listed fintech and crypto stocks can be volatile, particularly when market conditions change quickly. Kraken’s first trading sessions could be influenced by the final IPO price, the size of the offering, demand from institutional investors and whether existing shareholders sell shares after listing restrictions expire.

How to trade Kraken stocks via CFDs

If Kraken lists publicly, you may be able to trade its shares as CFDs. Here’s how:

Step 1: Choose a platform Capital.com offers CFD trading on thousands of global stocks, including listed crypto-related and fintech companies.

Capital.com offers CFD trading on thousands of global stocks, including listed crypto-related and fintech companies. Step 2: Open an account Register, verify your identity , complete the questionnaire, and choose your trading preferences.

Register, verify your identity , complete the questionnaire, and choose your trading preferences. Step 3: Fund your account Deposit funds into your account. Only trade with capital you can afford to risk.

Deposit funds into your account. Only trade with capital you can afford to risk. Step 4: Track the IPO Monitor Kraken’s SEC filing progress, roadshow announcements, IPO pricing updates and first trading date.

Monitor Kraken’s SEC filing progress, roadshow announcements, IPO pricing updates and first trading date. Step 5: Trade the stockUse long or short positions to speculate on Kraken’s share price movements. Stop-losses and take-profits can help manage risk, but they don’t remove the risk of loss.

Learn more in our CFD trading guide.

Which crypto and fintech stocks can I trade?

While Kraken remains private, several listed companies offer exposure to crypto, fintech and market infrastructure:

See our full share CFD trading guide to explore more markets. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

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