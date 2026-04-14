Trade New Fortress Energy - NFE CFD

What is New Fortress Energy (NFE)?

New Fortress Energy is an energy infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and related infrastructure. The company engages in the production, transportation, and sale of LNG, aiming to provide cleaner energy solutions compared to traditional fossil fuels. Its operations include the development of LNG liquefaction plants, regasification terminals, and power generation facilities. New Fortress Energy serves a diverse range of customers across various industries, including power generation, industrial, and transportation sectors. The company emphasizes the integration of natural gas infrastructure to support energy transition efforts and reduce carbon emissions. It operates in multiple geographic regions, facilitating the distribution and utilization of LNG to meet growing energy demands. New Fortress Energy's business model involves long-term contracts and partnerships to ensure stable supply and infrastructure development. The company contributes to the global energy landscape by promoting the use of natural gas as a bridge fuel towards more sustainable energy systems.

New Fortress Energy Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest market activity, with New Fortress Energy priced at $0.64. It has ranged between $0.59 and $0.67, showing a daily percentage shift of -4.6875%.

FAQ: New Fortress Energy (NFE)

What is the current price of NFE stock?

The last price recorded is $0.64.

Does NFE pay dividends?

New Fortress Energy does not currently pay dividends.

Does NFE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

New Fortress Energy operates in the UAE through partnerships and does not have a direct office or subsidiary there.

What is NFE best known for?

New Fortress Energy is most famous for its liquefied natural gas infrastructure and power generation solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with NFE?

Commonly shown alongside NFE: The First Bancorp Inc, Flowers Foods Inc, Amadeus IT Group