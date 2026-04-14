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Trade New Fortress Energy - NFE CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-14 19:47:52
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.04
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity10
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close0.64
Open0.63
1-Year Change-89.23%
Day's Range0.59 - 0.67

Trade New Fortress Energy - NFE CFD

What is New Fortress Energy (NFE)?

New Fortress Energy is an energy infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and related infrastructure. The company engages in the production, transportation, and sale of LNG, aiming to provide cleaner energy solutions compared to traditional fossil fuels. Its operations include the development of LNG liquefaction plants, regasification terminals, and power generation facilities. New Fortress Energy serves a diverse range of customers across various industries, including power generation, industrial, and transportation sectors. The company emphasizes the integration of natural gas infrastructure to support energy transition efforts and reduce carbon emissions. It operates in multiple geographic regions, facilitating the distribution and utilization of LNG to meet growing energy demands. New Fortress Energy's business model involves long-term contracts and partnerships to ensure stable supply and infrastructure development. The company contributes to the global energy landscape by promoting the use of natural gas as a bridge fuel towards more sustainable energy systems.

New Fortress Energy Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest market activity, with New Fortress Energy priced at $0.64. It has ranged between $0.59 and $0.67, showing a daily percentage shift of -4.6875%.

FAQ: New Fortress Energy (NFE)

What is the current price of NFE stock?

The last price recorded is $0.64.

Does NFE pay dividends?

New Fortress Energy does not currently pay dividends.

Does NFE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

New Fortress Energy operates in the UAE through partnerships and does not have a direct office or subsidiary there.

What is NFE best known for?

New Fortress Energy is most famous for its liquefied natural gas infrastructure and power generation solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with NFE?

Commonly shown alongside NFE: The First Bancorp Inc, Flowers Foods Inc, Amadeus IT Group

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Related News
Reuters NewsEurope
15 hours ago
New Fortress Energy Inc - Nfe Brazil Enters Brazil Bridge Credit Agreement On April 14, 2026 - SEC Filing
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15 hours ago
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12:34 (UTC), 3 April 2026
New Fortress Energy Inc <NFE.OQ> expected to post a loss of 77 cents a share - Earnings Preview
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21:27 (UTC), 2 April 2026
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11:15 (UTC), 1 April 2026
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