Trade Amadeus IT Group, S.A. - AMAe CFD

What is Amadeus IT Group (AMAe)?

Amadeus IT Group is a multinational technology company specializing in providing IT solutions for the global travel and tourism industry. Its services include reservation systems, distribution platforms, and software applications that support airlines, hotels, travel agencies, and other travel-related businesses. Amadeus facilitates the booking and management of travel services through advanced technology infrastructure. The company is recognized for its role in enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience within the travel sector by integrating data and technology across multiple channels.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market conditions, with Amadeus IT Group priced at €49.41. The session has seen prices between €48.9 and €49.96, with a daily percent change of +0.6532%.

FAQ: Amadeus IT Group (AMAe)

What is the current price of AMAe stock?

The current price stands at €49.41.

Does AMAe pay dividends?

Amadeus IT Group pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AMAe have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Amadeus IT Group operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is AMAe best known for?

Amadeus IT Group is most famous for its travel technology solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with AMAe?

Commonly shown alongside AMAe: Mirvac Group, Craneware PLC, NN Group