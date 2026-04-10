Trade NN Group N.V. - NNnl CFD

What is NN Group (NNnl)?

NN Group is a financial services company headquartered in the Netherlands, primarily engaged in insurance and asset management. The company offers a range of insurance products including life, non-life, and pension insurance, serving both individual and corporate clients. NN Group also manages investment funds and provides related financial services. It operates through various subsidiaries and has a significant presence in multiple European countries. The company focuses on long-term value creation for its customers and stakeholders, emphasizing risk management and sustainable investment practices. NN Group's operations encompass underwriting, asset management, and pension services, reflecting its integrated approach to financial solutions. The company is structured to address the evolving needs of the insurance and asset management markets, adapting to regulatory environments and demographic changes. It maintains a commitment to corporate responsibility and transparency in its business practices. NN Group's broad portfolio and geographic diversification contribute to its position within the European financial sector.

NN Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market conditions, with NN Group quoted at €71.555. The trading range today spans €70.905 to €71.625, showing a daily change of +0.3369%.

FAQ: NN Group (NNnl)

What is the current price of NNnl stock?

The current price stands at €71.555.

Does NNnl pay dividends?

NN Group pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does NNnl have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

NN Group has an official regional office located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is NNnl best known for?

NN Group is most famous for its insurance and asset management services.

What assets are typically shown together with NNnl?

Commonly shown alongside NNnl: Adnoc Gas PLC, BTG Consulting PLC, AFRY AB