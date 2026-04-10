Trade AFRY AB - AFRY CFD

What is AFRY AB (AFRY)?

AFRY AB is a Swedish company specializing in engineering, design, and advisory services within the infrastructure, industry, and energy sectors. Established through the merger of ÅF and Pöyry, the company provides expertise in areas such as digitalization, sustainability, and innovation to support clients' development projects. AFRY operates globally, delivering solutions that encompass consulting, engineering, and project management. Its services cover a wide range of industries including energy production, construction, manufacturing, and environmental technology. The company emphasizes sustainable development and aims to contribute to the transition towards a more resource-efficient and low-carbon society. AFRY's multidisciplinary approach integrates technical knowledge with strategic insight, enabling it to address complex challenges in infrastructure and industrial projects. The firm collaborates with public and private sector clients, offering tailored solutions that align with regulatory requirements and market trends. With a focus on long-term value creation, AFRY maintains a commitment to innovation and responsible business practices.

AFRY AB Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, where AFRY AB is priced at kr128.3. During trading, it has fluctuated between kr123.1 and kr129.2, with a daily percentage move of +2.6549%.

FAQ: AFRY AB (AFRY)

What is the current price of AFRY stock?

AFRY AB's current price is kr128.3.

Does AFRY pay dividends?

AFRY AB pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AFRY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

AFRY AB has an official regional office presence in the UAE, located in Dubai Internet City.

What is AFRY best known for?

AFRY AB is most famous for its engineering, design, and advisory services in the infrastructure and industrial sectors.

What assets are typically shown together with AFRY?

Commonly shown alongside AFRY: Greene County, Centuria Capital Group, Hochtief