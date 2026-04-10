Trade Craneware PLC - CRW CFD

What is Craneware PLC (CRW)?

Craneware PLC is a software company that provides revenue integrity and financial analytics solutions primarily for the healthcare sector. The company develops software tools designed to optimize hospital billing processes, reduce revenue leakage, and enhance financial performance. Craneware's products assist healthcare providers in managing complex billing regulations, compliance requirements, and reimbursement procedures. The company operates internationally, serving a range of healthcare organizations including hospitals and health systems. Its solutions integrate data analytics and automation to improve accuracy and efficiency in revenue cycle management. Craneware emphasizes the importance of financial integrity and operational transparency in healthcare finance. The company's offerings contribute to the optimization of revenue streams and support regulatory compliance within the healthcare industry.

Craneware PLC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market trades as Craneware PLC is valued at £13.935. Price fluctuations have ranged between £13.625 and £14.165 today, with a daily change of +1.61%.

FAQ: Craneware PLC (CRW)

What is the current price of CRW stock?

The current trading price is £13.935.

Does CRW pay dividends?

Craneware PLC pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CRW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Craneware PLC has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is CRW best known for?

The company is most famous for its healthcare software solutions focused on revenue integrity and cost management.

What assets are typically shown together with CRW?

Commonly shown alongside CRW: ING Groep, PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC ORD 1P, Webster Financial Corp