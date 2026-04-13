HomeMarketsSharesFlowers Foods Inc

Trade Flowers Foods Inc - FLO CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-13 19:46:02
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.08
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021457 %
(-$4.29)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02146%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000765 %
(-$0.15)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00076%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close8.03
Open7.92
1-Year Change-2.7%
Day's Range7.86 - 8.18

Trade Flowers Foods Inc - FLO CFD

What is Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)?

Flowers Foods Inc is an American company engaged in the production and distribution of packaged bakery foods. The company offers a wide range of products including breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas. Its portfolio includes several well-known regional and national brands that cater to diverse consumer preferences. Flowers Foods operates a network of bakeries and distribution centers across the United States, supplying products to retail stores, food service providers, and other commercial customers. The company emphasizes food safety, quality control, and innovation in product development. It also focuses on operational efficiency and supply chain optimization to meet consumer demand. Flowers Foods has a long-standing presence in the bakery industry and continues to adapt to changing market trends and dietary preferences.

Flowers Foods Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading dynamics, with Ardmore Shipping Corp currently valued at $8.19. The price has moved between $7.8 and $8.15 during the session, with a daily change percentage of +1.3699%.

FAQ: Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)

What is the current price of FLO stock?

The last traded price is $8.19.

Does FLO pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FLO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Flowers Foods Inc operates in the UAE solely through distribution partners without a registered office or subsidiary.

What is FLO best known for?

Flowers Foods Inc is most famous for producing packaged bakery products including breads and cakes.

What assets are typically shown together with FLO?

Commonly shown alongside FLO: Strive US Energy ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Kyocera Corporation

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