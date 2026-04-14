Trade Kyocera Corporation - 6971 CFD

What is Kyocera Corporation (6971)?

Kyocera Corporation is a Japanese multinational company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and industrial ceramics. Its product range includes semiconductor packages, solar power generating systems, and office equipment. Kyocera serves diverse industries such as electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and energy. The company emphasizes technological innovation and quality in its manufacturing processes. Kyocera operates worldwide, maintaining production facilities and sales offices in multiple regions. It also focuses on sustainability and environmental initiatives within its business operations.

Kyocera Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations with Kyocera Corporation priced at ¥2576.08. It has moved between ¥2572.62 and ¥2600.49 within the session, showing a daily change percentage of +0.1899%.

FAQ: Kyocera Corporation (6971)

What is the current price of 6971 stock?

The last traded price is ¥2576.08.

Does 6971 pay dividends?

Kyocera Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6971 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kyocera Corporation operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is 6971 best known for?

The company is most famous for its electronic components and ceramics technology.

What assets are typically shown together with 6971?

Commonly shown alongside 6971: Robinhood Markets Inc, iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, DroneShield Ltd