HomeMarketsSharesDroneShield Ltd

Trade DroneShield Ltd - DRO CFD

3.6437+7.36%
The chart shows the DRO stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 3.6437, a high of 3.6763, and a low of 3.3766.
Sell

3.6163

Buy

3.6437

0.0274
Low: 3.3766High: 3.6763
Sellers:
4.47761%
Buyers:
95.5224%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.0274
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
A$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.022158 %
(-A$4.43)

Trade size with leverage ~ A$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ A$19,000.00

-0.02216%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
A$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.00024 %
(A$0.05)

Trade size with leverage ~ A$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ A$19,000.00

0.00024%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyAUD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeAustralia
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close3.3566
Open3.5264
1-Year Change-2.49%
Day's Range3.3766 - 3.6763

Trade DroneShield Ltd - DRO CFD

What is DroneShield Ltd (DRO)?

DroneShield Ltd is an Australian technology company specializing in counter-drone solutions. It develops and markets systems designed to detect, identify, and mitigate unauthorized drone activities. The company's products utilize a combination of sensors, including radar, radio frequency, and acoustic technologies, to provide comprehensive situational awareness and threat response capabilities. DroneShield serves various sectors such as defense, critical infrastructure, and public safety, addressing concerns related to drone security and airspace management. The company operates in the security technology industry, focusing on emerging threats posed by unmanned aerial vehicles. Its solutions aim to enhance protection measures against potential drone-related risks.

DroneShield Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movements, as Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc trades at A$3.6437. The range for the day has been between A$3.4365 and A$3.6962, with a daily variation of +6.4714%.

FAQ: DroneShield Ltd (DRO)

What is the current price of DRO stock?

DroneShield Ltd's current price is A$3.6437.

Does DRO pay dividends?

DroneShield Ltd does not pay dividends.

Does DRO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

DroneShield Ltd has a registered presence in the UAE through an office in Dubai Internet City.

What is DRO best known for?

DroneShield Ltd is most famous for its counter-drone detection and mitigation technology.

What assets are typically shown together with DRO?

Commonly shown alongside DRO: Juventus FC, Glaukos Corp, Joby Aviation Inc.

Latest shares articles

Radar and surveillance systems used for defense technology.
Droneshield stock forecast: Third-party price targets
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