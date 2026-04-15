Trade DroneShield Ltd - DRO CFD

What is DroneShield Ltd (DRO)?

DroneShield Ltd is an Australian technology company specializing in counter-drone solutions. It develops and markets systems designed to detect, identify, and mitigate unauthorized drone activities. The company's products utilize a combination of sensors, including radar, radio frequency, and acoustic technologies, to provide comprehensive situational awareness and threat response capabilities. DroneShield serves various sectors such as defense, critical infrastructure, and public safety, addressing concerns related to drone security and airspace management. The company operates in the security technology industry, focusing on emerging threats posed by unmanned aerial vehicles. Its solutions aim to enhance protection measures against potential drone-related risks.

DroneShield Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movements, as Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc trades at A$3.6437. The range for the day has been between A$3.4365 and A$3.6962, with a daily variation of +6.4714%.

FAQ: DroneShield Ltd (DRO)

What is the current price of DRO stock?

DroneShield Ltd's current price is A$3.6437.

Does DRO pay dividends?

DroneShield Ltd does not pay dividends.

Does DRO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

DroneShield Ltd has a registered presence in the UAE through an office in Dubai Internet City.

What is DRO best known for?

DroneShield Ltd is most famous for its counter-drone detection and mitigation technology.

What assets are typically shown together with DRO?

Commonly shown alongside DRO: Juventus FC, Glaukos Corp, Joby Aviation Inc.