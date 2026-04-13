Trade iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF - EWN CFD

What is iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN)?

The iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Netherlands Index. This index measures the performance of the large and mid-cap segments of the Dutch equity market. The fund offers exposure to a diversified portfolio of companies based in the Netherlands, spanning various sectors such as financials, consumer goods, and industrials. It is managed by a global asset management firm specializing in index-based investment products. The fund is structured to facilitate access to the Dutch market for investors seeking geographic diversification within Europe. It operates by holding a representative sample of securities included in the underlying index, aiming to replicate its performance. The fund is subject to market risks associated with equity investments and currency fluctuations related to the Dutch market. It is commonly used by investors as a tool to gain targeted exposure to the Netherlands economy within a broader investment strategy.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active session movements with Sprott Critical Materials ETF at $63.04. During the day, its price has ranged between $60.42 and $63.01, experiencing a daily change of +1.8306%.

FAQ: iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN)

What is the current price of EWN stock?

The price currently stands at $63.04.

Does EWN pay dividends?

The ETF does not pay dividends.

Does EWN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The ETF does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and is available via international brokers.

What is EWN best known for?

It is most famous for tracking the performance of Dutch equities.

What assets are typically shown together with EWN?

Commonly shown alongside EWN: Rize Environmental Impact 100 UCITS ETF, Thermo Fisher, NeuroPace Inc