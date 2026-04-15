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Trade Thermo Fisher Scientific - TMO CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-15 19:45:41
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.24
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021596 %
(-$4.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02160%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000626 %
(-$0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00063%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close526.61
Open527.42
1-Year Change17.55%
Day's Range525.86 - 532.46

Trade Thermo Fisher Scientific - TMO CFD

What is Thermo Fisher (TMO)?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, and software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. The company serves a broad array of customers including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinical laboratories, universities, and government agencies. Thermo Fisher's product portfolio includes analytical instruments, laboratory equipment, specialty diagnostics, and life sciences solutions. The company supports scientific research and healthcare advancements by offering integrated technologies and comprehensive services. It operates through multiple segments that focus on different aspects of the life sciences and analytical markets. Thermo Fisher emphasizes innovation, quality, and regulatory compliance in its operations worldwide.

Thermo Fisher Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with Thermo Fisher reported at $530.75. Price changes today span between $522.22 and $532.69, amounting to a daily change percentage of +0.4319%.

FAQ: Thermo Fisher (TMO)

What is the current price of TMO stock?

Thermo Fisher's current price is $530.75.

Does TMO pay dividends?

Thermo Fisher pays dividends to shareholders.

Does TMO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Thermo Fisher has an established office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is TMO best known for?

Thermo Fisher is most famous for its scientific instruments and laboratory equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with TMO?

Commonly shown alongside TMO: BGEO Group, Vitrolife, Tubacex

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