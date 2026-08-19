交易 Australian Dollar / US DollarThe AUD/USD rate tracks the price of the Australian dollar, the base currency, against the US dollar, the counter currency. The pairing is informally referred to as the Aussie. Monetary policy announcements of both the Reserve Bank of Australia and the US Federal Reserve will have an influence on this currency pair as well as the respective country's interest rates.
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日圓走勢預測：第三方價格目標
2025年截至目前，美元兌日圓（USD/JPY）匯率年內下跌約9.41%。2025年4月25日，日圓兌美元收於142.8790，創下自2024年9月以來的最強水平之一，較2024年7月的高點161.942下跌約11.77%。
11:17, 19 6月 2025
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