交易 Unicredit SPA - UCGUniCredit Group (UCG) provides commercial banking services on a worldwide scale. Founded in 1870, the company's global headquarters are located in Milan, Italy. UniCredit has an international reach, it caters to 25 million clients across 14 core markets and another 18 countries in Western, Central and Eastern Europe. The bank's products include asset management, business loan, consumer credit, investment banking, life insurance, mortgages, etc. UniCredit Group is a component of the Euro Stoxx 50 stock market index. It is listed on three exchanges in Milan, Frankfurt and Warsaw. Get updated info on the UniCredit share price at Capital.com.
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