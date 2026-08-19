交易 Stellantis - STLAM Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA, MIL: STLAM) is one of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers, formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group. With a portfolio of iconic brands including Jeep, Peugeot, Dodge, and Maserati, Stellantis operates across more than 130 markets. The company is accelerating its transition to electric and hybrid vehicles while investing heavily in software, autonomous driving, and global mobility solutions.