交易 GE Vernova LLC - GEV 差价合约GE Vernova LLC (NYSE: GEV) is a global energy company focused on power, wind, and electrification technologies designed to accelerate the energy transition. Spun out of General Electric, it delivers products and services spanning gas turbines, renewable energy systems, and grid solutions. GE Vernova’s shares move with renewable adoption rates, policy-driven infrastructure spending, and its ability to expand margins across cyclical energy markets.
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