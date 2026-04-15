Trade TransDigm Group Inc (USA) - TDG CFD

About TransDigm Group Incorporated

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies. The Airframe segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that are used in non-power airframe applications utilizing airframe and cabin structure technologies. The Non-aviation segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market products for non-aviation markets. Its product offerings include mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, hydraulic actuators and fuel valves, and seat belts and safety restraints.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the 13 weeks ended 01 January 2022, TransDigm Group Incorporated revenues increased 8% to $1.19B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items totaled $116M vs. loss of $23M. Revenues reflect Power & Control segment increase of 8% to $650M, Airframe segment increase of 9% to $506M. Net Income reflects COVID-19 Restructuring Charges & Prov decrease from $13M (expense) to $0K.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 4/11, 224,400,000 auth., 50,465,662 issd., less 494,100 shs. in Treas. @ $15.2M. Insiders & Strategic holders own 10.83%. IPO: 03/14/2006 10,954,572 shares @$20-$22 per share by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC.