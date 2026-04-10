Trade NN Group N.V. - NNnl CFD

About NN Group NV

NN Group NV is the Netherlands-based insurance and investment management company. It operates seven segments. The Netherlands Life segment offers group and individual life insurance products and pensions. The Netherlands Non-life provides motor, transport, fire, liability and travel insurance, as well as income protection products. The Insurance Europe comprises life insurance offered in 11 European countries, pensions, non-life insurance in Belgium and Spain, and healthcare insurance in Greece. The Japan Life offers corporate owned life insurance (COLI). The Investment Management provides investment products and advisory services. The Other segment comprises the business of Nationale-Nederlanden Bank and the Company's internal reinsurer, ING Re, as well as holding and other results. The Japan Closed Block VA comprises the closed-block single premium variable annuity (SPVA) individual life insurance. In July 2014, ING Groep NV reduced its ownership in the Company to 68.1%.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, NN Group NV revenues increased 9% to EUR23.53B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items increased 78% to EUR3.08B. Revenues reflect Netherlands segment increase of 15% to EUR13.64B, Spain segment increase of 14% to EUR748M. Net income benefited from Netherlands Non-Life segment income increase of 46% to EUR314M.