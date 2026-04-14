Trade Niu Technologies - NIU CFD

Niu Technologies (NIU) is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of electric scooters, headquartered in China’s Beijing. The company, which had been established in 2014, offers smart urban mobility solutions to its customers.

As of July 2022, the company currently has a streamlined product portfolio, which consists of:

Electric scooter series: NQi, MQi, UQi, Gova;

Urban commuter electric motorcycle series: RQi and TQi;

Hybrid motorcycles series YQi;

Two micro-mobility series

Kick-scooter series KQi

E-bike series BQi

Performance electric bicycle series NIU Aero, which offers a wide range of models and specifications to its customers. Some of these include Niu Power accessories and Niu Aero outdoor sports bicycles.

American depositary receipts (ADR) of the company’s stock trade on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NIU. As of July 2022, Nui Technologies does not pay a dividend to its shareholders. The company uses the regular calendar year as its financial year.

You can follow the ups and downs of the Niu Technologies stock price at Capital.com. Always stay on top of the latest price developments with our live NIU stock price chart.