Trade National Vision - EYE CFD

About National Vision Holdings Inc

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is an optical retail company that is focused on offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs. The Company's segments include Owned & Host, and Legacy. The Owned & Host segment includes its two owned brands, America's Best and Eyeglass World, and Vista Optical locations in select Fred Meyer stores. The Owned & Host segment also provides vision care products and services to American military service members by operating Vista Optical locations on selected military bases across the country. The Legacy segment consists of its long-term strategic relationship with Walmart to operate Vision Centers in selected Walmart stores. It also operates e-commerce websites and the e-commerce websites of third parties, including Walmart, Sam’s Club and Giant Eagle. The Company operates approximately 1,200 stores in over 44 states and Puerto Rico. Its America’s Best Brand offers two pairs of eyeglasses including a free eye exam.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 01 January 2022, National Vision Holdings Inc revenues increased 21% to $2.08B. Net income increased from $36.3M to $128.2M. Revenues reflect Owned & Host segment increase of 25% to $1.68B, Retail Sales - America's Best increase of 26% to $1.42B. Net income benefited from Interest expense, net - Balancing value decrease of 49% to $22.7M (expense).