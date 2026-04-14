Trade Murphy Oil - MUR CFD

About Murphy Oil Corporation

Murphy Oil Corporation is an international oil and natural gas exploration and production company that conducts its business through various operating subsidiaries. The Company primarily produces oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada and conducts oil and natural gas exploration activities worldwide. The Company’s geographic segments include the U.S. and Canada. In the United States, the Company is producing crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas primarily from fields in the Gulf of Mexico and in the Eagle Ford Shale area of South Texas. In Canada, the Company holds working interests in a dry natural gas area at Tupper Montney (100% owned), Kaybob Duvernay, liquids rich Placid Montney, and two non-operated offshore assets.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Murphy Oil Corporation revenues increased 16% to $2.28B. Net loss before extraordinary items decreased 94% to $72.4M. Revenues reflect Exploration and Production segment increase of 60% to $2.82B. Lower net loss reflects Avg. Production Costs per Barrel, Total decrease of 2% to $9.54 per barrel, Development Costs-US decrease of 16% to $513.2M, Impairment of assets decrease of 84% to $196.3M (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock $1.00 03/11, 450M auth., 193,636,851 issd., less 210,489 shs. in Treas. @ $5.5M. Insiders own 6.87%. PO: 5/56, 250K shares @ $25 by Lehman Bros.6/05, 12/02, 2-for-1 stock splits. FY'02-03 fincls. &'03 Qs are restated for discont. ops. FY'03-04 Qs are being reclass. FY'03-04 summ. Q EPS reflect reclass.