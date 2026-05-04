Trade International Flavors & Fragrans - IFF CFD

About International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. offers sensory, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, health and wellness, home and personal care solutions and ingredients. It operates through segments such as Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists portfolio of natural-based ingredients to improve nutritional value, texture and functionality in a range of beverage, dairy, bakery, confectionery and culinary applications. The Scent segment consists of its legacy Scent segment as well as its Flavor Ingredients business. The Health & Biosciences segment includes a biotechnology-driven probiotics portfolio, that produces cultures for use in fermented foods such as yogurt, cheese and fermented beverages. The Pharma Solutions segment consists of cellulosics and alginates-based pharma excipients.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc revenues increased from $5.08B to $11.66B. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 26% to $268M. Revenues reflect Nourish segment increase from $2.89B to $6.26B, Health & Biosciences segment increase from $134M to $2.33B, Pharma Solutions segment increase from $0K to $809M, North America segment increase from $1.23B to $3.5B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.125 Par, 03/11, 500M auth., 115,761,840 issd., less 35,404,362 shs. in Treas. @ $1.38B. Insiders own 1.9%. PO 10/61, 514,432 shares @ $24 by Smith Barney. 1/94, 3-for-1 stock split. FY'99 fincls. & '00 Q's are reclassified.