Trade FDM Group (Holdings) PLC - FDMgb CFD

About FDM Group (Holdings) PLC

FDM Group (Holdings) plc is a United Kingdom-based professional services provider with a focus on information technology (IT). The Company's principal business activities involve recruiting, training and deploying its own permanent IT and business consultants (Mounties or consultants) to clients, either on site or remotely. It specializes in a range of technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, risk, regulation and compliance, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and robotic process automation. It provides career programs for graduates, ex-forces and returners to work to launching or re-launching their careers. Its training centers and sales operations are located in London, Leeds, New York NY, Arlington VA, Charlotte NC, Austin TX, Toronto, Frankfurt, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Sydney, among others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, FDM Group (Holdings) PLC revenues decreased less than 1% to £267.4M. Net income increased 3% to £31.8M. Revenues reflect market conditions. Net income benefited from Administrave expenses decrease of 3% to £84.7M (expense), Int exp on Financial Lease Liabilities decrease of 24% to £564K (expense). Dividend per share decreased from £0.47 to £0.33.

Equity composition

08/2010, Company delisted from exchange.