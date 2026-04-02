Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) is trading at €31.96 as of 3:27pm UTC on 1 April 2026, within an intraday range of €31.89–€32.58. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment is shaped by several concurrent factors. Deutsche Telekom's annual general meeting is being held in Bonn today, 1 April 2026 (TradingView, 27 February 2026), with the dividend ex-date falling on 2 April 2026. The company has declared a €1 per share annual dividend, payable on 8 April 2026, representing an 11% increase year on year (Wiener Börse, 30 March 2026). At the same time, Deutsche Telekom's Q4 2025 results, published on 26 February 2026, showed adjusted EBITDA after leases of €10.8 billion, above the company-provided consensus of €10.7 billion. Its 2026 full-year core profit guidance of approximately €47.4 billion also exceeded analyst estimates of €46.4 billion, though free cash flow guidance of €19.8 billion fell slightly short of some forecasts (Reuters, 26 February 2026).

Broader pressure comes from the DAX, which closed at 22,680.0 on 31 March 2026, down approximately 10.8% over the past month amid wider macro headwinds (Ad Hoc News, 31 March 2026), while Deutsche Telekom's CEO publicly criticised EU telecom regulatory reforms at the February results briefing, adding an element of policy uncertainty to the outlook (Reuters, 26 February 2026).

Deutsche Telekom stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 1 April 2026, third-party Deutsche Telekom stock predictions show 12-month price targets ranging from €39.50 to €42 and a buy or overweight rating across all major broker coverage captured during the window. The following targets summarise leading analyst projections.

Barclays (broker target – buy)

Barclays analyst Mathieu Robilliard reiterates a buy rating on Deutsche Telekom with a 12-month price target of €39.50, the lowest individual broker target in the current window. Robilliard maintains the target unchanged, citing the telecommunications sector's defensive characteristics amid elevated macro uncertainty and geopolitical pressure on broader equity markets (MarketScreener, 17 March 2026).

J.P. Morgan (broker target – overweight)

J.P. Morgan analyst Akhil Dattani raises Deutsche Telekom's 12-month price target to €41.50 from €40, retaining an overweight rating. Dattani notes that, following 15 years of underperformance, the European telecommunications sector has grown twice as fast as the broader market since the start of 2024, a trend he argues supports the upward revision (MarketScreener, 19 March 2026).

Goldman Sachs (broker target – buy)

Goldman Sachs analyst Andrew Lee raises its DTE stock forecast to €42 from €40, maintaining a buy rating. Lee cites continued operational momentum at T-Mobile US and the group's Q4 2025 results as evidence that the rerating of Deutsche Telekom shares, primarily driven by the US subsidiary, is set to continue (The Globe and Mail, 19 March 2026).

MarketScreener (consensus overview)

MarketScreener aggregates 18 analysts and records a mean 12-month price target of €38.14 for Deutsche Telekom, with individual estimates spanning €33–€44, a buy mean consensus, and implied upside of approximately 19.4% relative to the last close of €31.95. The aggregate reflects post-results positioning following the group's full-year 2025 disclosure and 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately €47.4 billion (MarketScreener, 1 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Deutsche Telekom stock predictions range from €39.50 (Barclays) to €42 (Goldman Sachs), with the MarketScreener consensus target sitting at €38.14. Buy and overweight ratings are universal across individual broker views, with T-Mobile US momentum, sector re-rating, and defensive sector appeal cited as the shared threads.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

DTE stock price: Technical overview

The DTE stock price trades at €31.96 as of 3:27pm UTC on 1 April 2026, sitting just below the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) near €32 and broadly in line with the 30-day exponential moving average (EMA) at €32.07. The longer-dated 20/50/100/200-day SMAs sit at approximately €32.45 / €31.48 / €29.42 / €29.79, and price holds comfortably above all four, a configuration that TradingView's moving average summary characterises as broadly supportive on the longer-term view.

Momentum, however, is mixed at the shorter end. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reads 49.80, a neutral mid-range reading that does not indicate directional conviction in either direction. The average directional index (ADX) at 23.42 sits just below the 25 threshold associated with an established trend, suggesting the current move lacks strong trending characteristics, according to TradingView data.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €33.81 represents the nearest reference above current price; a daily close through that level would put R2 near €35.67 into view. On the downside, the classic pivot point at €32.29 offers initial support just above current price, with the 50-day SMA near €31.48 forming the next MA shelf; a sustained move beneath that level would bring the S1 pivot at €30.43 into proximity (TradingView, 1 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Deutsche Telekom share price history (2024–2026)

DTE’s stock price opened April 2024 trading near €22.43, part of a broader consolidation phase that had kept the stock range-bound in the low-to-mid €20s for much of the prior period.

From that base, DTE climbed steadily through the second half of 2024, ending the year at €28.87 on 30 December 2024 – a gain of roughly 28% over the calendar year. The move reflected growing investor confidence in the group's earnings trajectory, underpinned by consistent operational delivery at T-Mobile US.

The uptrend extended into early 2025. DTE pushed through €30 in January 2025 and reached a two-year high of €35.96 on 3 March 2025, before a pullback in late March and a sharp leg lower in early April that touched an intraday low of €29.76 on 7 April 2025. That move trimmed those gains. The stock recovered through the summer, ranging broadly between €29 and €34 for much of mid-2025, then softened again in autumn, sliding to a low of €26.57 on 28 January 2026 amid broader market pressure.

DTE closed at €32.075 on 1 April 2026, which is approximately 11.1% up year to date and roughly 7.2% lower year on year versus the 1 April 2025 close of €34.555.