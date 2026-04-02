Deutsche Telekom stock forecast: AGM, dividend ex-dateDeutsche Telekom is a German telecoms group whose near-term outlook is shaped by its AGM, a €1 dividend ex-date on 2 April 2026, and 2026 guidance issued with its Q4 2025 results. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party DTE price targets and technicals.
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) is trading at €31.96 as of 3:27pm UTC on 1 April 2026, within an intraday range of €31.89–€32.58. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Sentiment is shaped by several concurrent factors. Deutsche Telekom's annual general meeting is being held in Bonn today, 1 April 2026 (TradingView, 27 February 2026), with the dividend ex-date falling on 2 April 2026. The company has declared a €1 per share annual dividend, payable on 8 April 2026, representing an 11% increase year on year (Wiener Börse, 30 March 2026). At the same time, Deutsche Telekom's Q4 2025 results, published on 26 February 2026, showed adjusted EBITDA after leases of €10.8 billion, above the company-provided consensus of €10.7 billion. Its 2026 full-year core profit guidance of approximately €47.4 billion also exceeded analyst estimates of €46.4 billion, though free cash flow guidance of €19.8 billion fell slightly short of some forecasts (Reuters, 26 February 2026).
Broader pressure comes from the DAX, which closed at 22,680.0 on 31 March 2026, down approximately 10.8% over the past month amid wider macro headwinds (Ad Hoc News, 31 March 2026), while Deutsche Telekom's CEO publicly criticised EU telecom regulatory reforms at the February results briefing, adding an element of policy uncertainty to the outlook (Reuters, 26 February 2026).
Deutsche Telekom stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 1 April 2026, third-party Deutsche Telekom stock predictions show 12-month price targets ranging from €39.50 to €42 and a buy or overweight rating across all major broker coverage captured during the window. The following targets summarise leading analyst projections.
Barclays (broker target – buy)
Barclays analyst Mathieu Robilliard reiterates a buy rating on Deutsche Telekom with a 12-month price target of €39.50, the lowest individual broker target in the current window. Robilliard maintains the target unchanged, citing the telecommunications sector's defensive characteristics amid elevated macro uncertainty and geopolitical pressure on broader equity markets (MarketScreener, 17 March 2026).
J.P. Morgan (broker target – overweight)
J.P. Morgan analyst Akhil Dattani raises Deutsche Telekom's 12-month price target to €41.50 from €40, retaining an overweight rating. Dattani notes that, following 15 years of underperformance, the European telecommunications sector has grown twice as fast as the broader market since the start of 2024, a trend he argues supports the upward revision (MarketScreener, 19 March 2026).
Goldman Sachs (broker target – buy)
Goldman Sachs analyst Andrew Lee raises its DTE stock forecast to €42 from €40, maintaining a buy rating. Lee cites continued operational momentum at T-Mobile US and the group's Q4 2025 results as evidence that the rerating of Deutsche Telekom shares, primarily driven by the US subsidiary, is set to continue (The Globe and Mail, 19 March 2026).
MarketScreener (consensus overview)
MarketScreener aggregates 18 analysts and records a mean 12-month price target of €38.14 for Deutsche Telekom, with individual estimates spanning €33–€44, a buy mean consensus, and implied upside of approximately 19.4% relative to the last close of €31.95. The aggregate reflects post-results positioning following the group's full-year 2025 disclosure and 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately €47.4 billion (MarketScreener, 1 April 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
DTE stock price: Technical overview
The DTE stock price trades at €31.96 as of 3:27pm UTC on 1 April 2026, sitting just below the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) near €32 and broadly in line with the 30-day exponential moving average (EMA) at €32.07. The longer-dated 20/50/100/200-day SMAs sit at approximately €32.45 / €31.48 / €29.42 / €29.79, and price holds comfortably above all four, a configuration that TradingView's moving average summary characterises as broadly supportive on the longer-term view.
Momentum, however, is mixed at the shorter end. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reads 49.80, a neutral mid-range reading that does not indicate directional conviction in either direction. The average directional index (ADX) at 23.42 sits just below the 25 threshold associated with an established trend, suggesting the current move lacks strong trending characteristics, according to TradingView data.
On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €33.81 represents the nearest reference above current price; a daily close through that level would put R2 near €35.67 into view. On the downside, the classic pivot point at €32.29 offers initial support just above current price, with the 50-day SMA near €31.48 forming the next MA shelf; a sustained move beneath that level would bring the S1 pivot at €30.43 into proximity (TradingView, 1 April 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Deutsche Telekom share price history (2024–2026)
DTE’s stock price opened April 2024 trading near €22.43, part of a broader consolidation phase that had kept the stock range-bound in the low-to-mid €20s for much of the prior period.
From that base, DTE climbed steadily through the second half of 2024, ending the year at €28.87 on 30 December 2024 – a gain of roughly 28% over the calendar year. The move reflected growing investor confidence in the group's earnings trajectory, underpinned by consistent operational delivery at T-Mobile US.
The uptrend extended into early 2025. DTE pushed through €30 in January 2025 and reached a two-year high of €35.96 on 3 March 2025, before a pullback in late March and a sharp leg lower in early April that touched an intraday low of €29.76 on 7 April 2025. That move trimmed those gains. The stock recovered through the summer, ranging broadly between €29 and €34 for much of mid-2025, then softened again in autumn, sliding to a low of €26.57 on 28 January 2026 amid broader market pressure.
DTE closed at €32.075 on 1 April 2026, which is approximately 11.1% up year to date and roughly 7.2% lower year on year versus the 1 April 2025 close of €34.555.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Deutsche Telekom (DTE): Capital.com analyst view
Deutsche Telekom's DTE stock has staged a meaningful recovery from its late-January 2026 low of approximately €26.57, supported in part by full-year 2025 results that beat core profit forecasts and 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately €47.4 billion, ahead of the prior analyst consensus of €46.4 billion, as reported by Bloomberg on 26 February 2026. The group's 52.8% stake in T-Mobile US, which continues to expand its customer base in both consumer and business segments, remains a key component of the investment case. That said, T-Mobile US also introduces meaningful currency exposure, with the euro's strength against the dollar capable of compressing the consolidated earnings contribution. Free cash flow guidance of €19.8 billion for 2026 also came in slightly below some analyst estimates, adding a note of caution to an otherwise constructive set of numbers.
Longer term, Deutsche Telekom's ongoing 5G and fibre roll-out, its AI infrastructure partnership with Nvidia, and a recently announced Starlink satellite-to-mobile deal offer potential growth dimensions, though the satellite service is not expected to launch commercially across European markets until 2028. At the same time, elevated capital expenditure commitments, competitive pricing pressure in the German domestic market, and broader regulatory uncertainty around EU telecom rules, which the group's CEO publicly criticised in February 2026, represent headwinds that may limit the pace of any re-rating.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Deutsche Telekom CFDs
As of 1 April 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Deutsche Telekom CFDs stands at 86.4% buyers vs 13.6% sellers, which puts buyers ahead by 72.7 percentage points and places sentiment firmly in heavy-buy, one-sided territory. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change.
Summary – Deutsche Telekom 2026
- As of 3:27pm UTC on 1 April 2026, DTE trades at €31.96, within an intraday range of €31.89–€32.58 on Capital.com's quote feed.
- Technical indicators on TradingView are broadly neutral: the 14-day RSI reads 49.80, the ADX at 23.42 suggests no firmly established trend, and price sits below several short-term moving averages.
- Key price drivers include T-Mobile US earnings contribution, currency headwinds from a stronger euro, 2026 EBITDA guidance of approximately €47.4 billion, and a €1 per share dividend with an ex-date of 2 April 2026.
- Recent newsflow centres on the group's Q4 2025 results beat, a Starlink satellite-to-mobile partnership announcement, and Deutsche Telekom's CEO publicly criticising EU telecom regulatory reforms in February 2026.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Deutsche Telekom stock?
What is the 5 year Deutsche Telekom share price forecast?
Is Deutsche Telekom a good stock to buy?
Whether Deutsche Telekom is a good stock to buy depends on an individual trader’s goals, risk tolerance and time horizon. The article highlights both supportive and cautionary factors. On one hand, the company delivered stronger-than-expected core profit guidance and continues to benefit from T-Mobile US. On the other, free cash flow guidance slightly missed some forecasts, while regulatory uncertainty, capital expenditure demands and currency exposure could weigh on sentiment. That balance matters.
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Can I trade Deutsche Telekom CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Deutsche Telekom CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.