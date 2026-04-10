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Trade Deutsche Telekom AG - DTEd CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:25:46
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.08
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeGermany
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close31.095
Open31.135
1-Year Change-1.46%
Day's Range30.995 - 31.305

Trade Deutsche Telekom AG - DTEd CFD

About Deutsche Telekom AG

Deutsche Telekom AG is a Germany-based company that provides information technology (IT) and telecommunications services. The Company's operating segments include Germany, consisting of fixed-network and mobile activities in Germany; United States, which consists of mobile activities in the United States market; Europe, consisting of fixed-network and mobile operations of the national companies in various European countries, such as Greece, Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovakia, Austria, Albania, Macedonia and Montenegro; Systems Solutions, which operates information and communication technology (ICT) systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions; Group Development, comprising the entities T-Mobile Netherlands and Deutsche Funkturm (DFMG) and its equity investment in Stroeer SE & Co. KGaA, and Group Headquarters & Group Services, which consists of the operations of service headquarters and various other subsidiaries of the Company.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Deutsche Telekom AG revenues increased 8% to EUR108.79B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased less than 1% to EUR4.18B. Revenues reflect United States segment increase of 12% to EUR68.36B, Germany segment increase of 2% to EUR23.58B, North America segment increase of 12% to EUR68.36B, EU Countries (excluding Germany) segment increase of 3% to EUR14.91B.

Equity composition

7/2006 T-Online AG merged onto Deutsche Telekom AG.

Latest shares articles

Deutsche Telekom flags and logo displayed on a modern office building exterio
Deutsche Telekom stock forecast: AGM, dividend ex-date
Deutsche Telekom is a German telecoms group whose near-term outlook is shaped by its AGM, a €1 dividend ex-date on 2 April 2026, and 2026 guidance issued with its Q4 2025 results. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party DTE price targets and technicals.
14:22, 2 April 2026
Deutsche Telekom logo on a pink sign outdoors with green trees in the background
Deutsche Telekom stock forecast: Q4 results and buyback
Deutsche Telekom is a German telecoms group whose latest full-year results, 2026 guidance, share buyback activity and T-Mobile US exposure remain central to its share price narrative. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party DTE price targets & analysis.
09:51, 19 March 2026
DTE logo displayed on a red corporate sign outside a modern office building
DTE stock forecast: Starlink satellite-to-mobile deal
Deutsche Telekom (DTE) is a European telecoms group; its 2025 results – revenue €119.08bn – and a Starlink satellite-to-mobile partnership announced in March 2026 remain key reference points. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party DTE price targets.
15:30, 6 March 2026
Deutsche Telekom stock forecast
Deutsche Telekom stock forecast: Q4 Results and 2026 Guidance
Deutsche Telekom is a German telecoms group that recently reported Q4 2025 results and 2026 guidance, outlining modest revenue and EBITDA growth, continued T-Mobile US strength, and updated dividend and buyback plans. Explore third-party DTE price targets and technical analysis.
14:53, 27 February 2026
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