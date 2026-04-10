Trade Deutsche Telekom AG - DTEd CFD

About Deutsche Telekom AG

Deutsche Telekom AG is a Germany-based company that provides information technology (IT) and telecommunications services. The Company's operating segments include Germany, consisting of fixed-network and mobile activities in Germany; United States, which consists of mobile activities in the United States market; Europe, consisting of fixed-network and mobile operations of the national companies in various European countries, such as Greece, Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovakia, Austria, Albania, Macedonia and Montenegro; Systems Solutions, which operates information and communication technology (ICT) systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions; Group Development, comprising the entities T-Mobile Netherlands and Deutsche Funkturm (DFMG) and its equity investment in Stroeer SE & Co. KGaA, and Group Headquarters & Group Services, which consists of the operations of service headquarters and various other subsidiaries of the Company.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Deutsche Telekom AG revenues increased 8% to EUR108.79B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased less than 1% to EUR4.18B. Revenues reflect United States segment increase of 12% to EUR68.36B, Germany segment increase of 2% to EUR23.58B, North America segment increase of 12% to EUR68.36B, EU Countries (excluding Germany) segment increase of 3% to EUR14.91B.

Equity composition

7/2006 T-Online AG merged onto Deutsche Telekom AG.